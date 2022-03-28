H. J. Cody theatre students to present four performances of “Clue”

H.J. Cody High School drama production of “Clue” is set to present its four-show run from March 31 to April 2.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie adaptation of the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a fun farce-meets murder-mystery.

The live staging tells the tale of six mysterious dinner party guests who attend an evening hosted by Mr. Boddy, where murder and blackmail are both on the menu. When Boddy himself ends up murdered, all the guests become suspects, and together they must solve the mystery before the police arrive.

The school recently welcomed a new drama teacher and Clue director Alyssa Latimer to the fine arts department. When asked about the production, Latimer spoke about the rewards and challenges of the show.

“The most rewarding part of directing this production has been getting to see students grow their acting skills and explore their characters.”

Having not performed for several months, the students were excited to have unique, fun characters they could sink their teeth into, said Latimer.

The pandemic has been the greatest challenge, said Latimer.

“The constant change in restrictions has had us alter and change our plan constantly in the hopes of actually having a real audience to perform for. We are so ecstatic that current circumstances have allowed us to open our doors to the community of Sylvan Lake.”

Support from school staff and parent sponsors help recover some show costs.

“We hope you will take this opportunity to be with your friends and family and bring a Clue crew to The Stevenson Performing Centre at H.J. Cody High School.”

The show runs on March 31, April 1 and April 2 at 7 p.m., with a matinee show on April 2.

The show has some mature innuendo but is suitable for families. Tickets are available at H.J. Cody High School. For more information call the school main office at 403-887-2412.

— Submitted by H. J. Cody High School