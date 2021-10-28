Hauntingly welcoming Halloween decorations and fall displays lift town spirits

Several fall enthusiasts are brightening up the streets with colourful seasonal decorations and Halloween displays on their front lawns.

As people gear up for the fun-filled festival, Alberta Health Services Lead Medical Officer of Health Ifeoma Achebe advises on safe COVID practices this Halloween season.

Achebe asks those with any COVID-19 symptoms to stay home and not indulge in festive activities.

Ifeoma said, “Trick-or-treat with your household members only. Avoid touching doorbells and railings and shout trick or trick from a distance and if you do touch things like railings, use a hand sanitizer in between houses.

“Stay at least two metres apart and choose a costume that can enable you to wear a mask. Ensuring you can breathe well.”

Achebe stressed staying home with any COVID-19 symptoms.

“Don’t hand out candies if you have symptoms, no matter how mild,” said Ifeoma, adding, “Wear face masks and hand out prepacked candies with tongs; you can also use hand sanitizer in between. Maintain a two-metre distance from trick-or-treaters and don’t invite them into your home.”

Ifeoma said, “We are still seeing COVID-19 cases in Sylvan Lake and the immunization uptake is not as high as we would like to see. We continue to encourage residents to get immunized. COVID-19 immunizations are safe, and effective in preventing severe COVID-19 illness and death.”

Particularly when it comes to gatherings, Ifeoma suggests people follow current Alberta Health orders and guidelines which can be found at www.alberta.ca/covid-19-public-health-actions.aspx.

