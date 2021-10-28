79 Herder Dr.

Hauntingly welcoming Halloween decorations and fall displays lift town spirits

Tips for a safe trick-or-treating

Several fall enthusiasts are brightening up the streets with colourful seasonal decorations and Halloween displays on their front lawns.

As people gear up for the fun-filled festival, Alberta Health Services Lead Medical Officer of Health Ifeoma Achebe advises on safe COVID practices this Halloween season.

Achebe asks those with any COVID-19 symptoms to stay home and not indulge in festive activities.

Ifeoma said, “Trick-or-treat with your household members only. Avoid touching doorbells and railings and shout trick or trick from a distance and if you do touch things like railings, use a hand sanitizer in between houses.

“Stay at least two metres apart and choose a costume that can enable you to wear a mask. Ensuring you can breathe well.”

Achebe stressed staying home with any COVID-19 symptoms.

“Don’t hand out candies if you have symptoms, no matter how mild,” said Ifeoma, adding, “Wear face masks and hand out prepacked candies with tongs; you can also use hand sanitizer in between. Maintain a two-metre distance from trick-or-treaters and don’t invite them into your home.”

Ifeoma said, “We are still seeing COVID-19 cases in Sylvan Lake and the immunization uptake is not as high as we would like to see. We continue to encourage residents to get immunized. COVID-19 immunizations are safe, and effective in preventing severe COVID-19 illness and death.”

Particularly when it comes to gatherings, Ifeoma suggests people follow current Alberta Health orders and guidelines which can be found at www.alberta.ca/covid-19-public-health-actions.aspx.

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw urged people to follow the provincial guidelines during halloween.
114 Herder Dr.
Helen Posti.
(File photo by Advocate staff)
