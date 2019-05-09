Musician Tom Cochrane poses in Toronto on Friday, February 6, 2015. The grounds of an infamous Ontario prison will be transformed into a rock music festival later this year. Darren Calabrese/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Headstones, Tom Cochrane, Tragically Hip members to perform at the Kingston Pen

Kingston Penitentiary closed in 2013 after the federal government deemed it outdated and too expensive

The grounds of an infamous Ontario prison will be transformed into a rock music festival later this year.

Singer Tom Cochrane and members of the Tragically Hip are among those expected to perform at the former Kingston Penitentiary for a charity concert on Sept. 14.

The Headstones, fronted by singer, actor and Kingston native Hugh Dillon, will headline the show called “Rockin’ the Big House” that’s expected to draw 2,500 people.

The Trews, Pursuit of Happiness and Kasador are also on the bill, as well as the Hip’s Paul Langlois, Gord Sinclair and Rob Baker, who are special guests.

Tickets are $75 and go on sale through Ticketmaster on Saturday at 10 a.m., with proceeds supporting the United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington.

The Kingston Penitentiary was once home to some of Canada’s most dangerous criminals including killers Clifford Olson and Paul Bernardo. It formally closed in 2013 after the federal government deemed it outdated and too expensive to run.

Now, curious visitors can book tours at the site through a program run by the City of Kingston, Correctional Service Canada and the St. Lawrence Parks Commission.

VIDEO: Tragically Hip singer-songwriter Gord Downie dies at 53

Bhavana Varma, president and CEO of the United Way of KFL&A, which is organizing the concert, said the organization used to run those tours and was familiar with the location.

They got the idea for the event when brainstorming a new way to approach their annual fundraiser, she said.

“It just seemed like, what’s unique in Kingston? And certainly the Pen is.”

The bands are performing without a fee and local breweries are donating beer to help raise money, she said.

READ MORE: ‘It only lacks your presence’: truth, art, words and the legacy of Gord Downie

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Oxygen Media greenlights Kim Kardashian prison reform documentary

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake family deals with theft while overcoming destruction of home

“These people are not human…” said Tracy Skinner

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Yettis stay dominate at home

The Yettis buried the Strathmore Venom 29-2 at the NexSource Centre on May 5

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA brings experience to new role as Minister of Agriculture

MLA Devin Dreeshen was named the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry on April 30

Food Truck Thursday returning to Sylvan Lake

The weekly event will run May 16 to Sept. 5 at 50A Ave., between 50 Street and 50A Street

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Midget Buccaneers crumble against Olds

The Buccs fell 11-5 to the Olds Stingers on May 5 at the NexSource Centre

Royal baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Buckingham Palace has released the name of Meghan and Harry’s baby boy

China holds appeal hearing for B.C. man sentenced to death

Former Abbotsford man Robert Schellenberg got death sentence after Canada arrested Huawei CFO

Facebook auto-generates videos celebrating extremist images

Video showed anti-Semitic verses, a photo of men carrying jihadi flags as they burn the stars and stripes

Canadians less certain about cannabis in wake of legalization: survey

Research suggests support for legalization has dropped to 50.1 per cent from 68.6 per cent in 2017

Man charged in fatal Calgary swarming facing prospect of life in prison

Nathan Gervais now faces an automatic life sentence

Hold your horses: Alberta court to review disqualification in Canadian Derby

Queen’s Bench Justice June Ross is to look at the results of the Aug. 19, 2017, race at Northland’s Park

Construction accident in Alberta’s energy sector kills two workers

RCMP and the provincial Occupational Health and Safety Department are investigating

‘A dream:’ Meghan, Harry present royal newborn to the public

Baby Sussex’s name has yet to be announced

Get yourself a Big Mac and give back with McDonald’s on McHappy Day

$1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal and hot McCafe drink will go to charity

Most Read