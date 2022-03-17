Independent films return to Sylvan Lake with revival of film society

After pausing activities at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library has announced the revival of the Sylvan Lake Film Society at the end of March.

“Film Society is about bringing people together out of a shared loved for movies, and discovering films that don’t normally make it to the big screen in our communities,” said Corrie Brown, Sylvan Lake Municipal Library programmer. “Movies are for everyone, and we do our best to bring in unique, powerful, and timely films for our community to explore and discuss,” she added.

The film society will screen “Wildhood” on March 28, 7 p.m., at Landmark Cinemas. Wildhood is one of the first film productions to start post-COVID lockdown in Nova Scotia. An official selection at Toronto International Film Festival in 2021, Wildhood tells the story of a rebellious two-spirited teenager who runs away from home to find his birth mother and reclaim his Mi’kmaw heritage.

Tickets can be purchased at the library for $8 until 5 p.m. on the day of the screening, or at the door of Landmark Cinemas for $10 (cash-only). Further questions and concerns can be directed to Brown at 403-887-2130 or corrie.brown@prl.ab.ca.

With an aim to expand markets and audiences for Canadian cinema, the program offers transformative movie experiences to filmgoers in the community, says the library website.

The Film Society is planning to screen the surreal romantic drama of “Learn to Swim” in April.

“Movies have always been one of my biggest passions, so having to end our Film Society season early in 2020 was particularly heartbreaking,” said Brown. “I can’t wait to be back at Landmark Cinemas and see everyone again for these movies. I’ve missed seeing our Film Society regulars and getting to connect with them through the independent stories we shared together on the big screen,” she added.