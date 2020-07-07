Ismaila Alfa to host CBC Radio’s ‘Metro Morning’ beginning Aug. 24

Ismaila Alfa to host CBC Radio’s ‘Metro Morning’ beginning Aug. 24

TORONTO — Winnipeg-based broadcaster Ismaila Alfa is the new host of CBC Radio One’s “Metro Morning.”

The public broadcaster says the Nigerian-born journalist and musician will start helming the Toronto morning show beginning Aug. 24.

Alfa has been working with CBC Radio since 2008, most recently as host of Winnipeg’s afternoon current affairs program “Up to Speed.”

He has also been a guest host on “Metro Morning” since Matt Galloway’s departure in January.

Galloway left his nearly 10-year hosting job at “Metro Morning” to take over CBC Radio’s flagship national show “The Current.”

The CBC says it plans to search for a new host of “Up to Speed” right away.

Alfa was raised in Nigeria and Pipestone, Mba., and studied civil engineering at the University of Manitoba.

He toured Canada and the United States as a hip-hop musician for almost a decade before joining CBC Radio in Winnipeg, where he started hosting “Up to Speed” in June 2013.

“It’s a great honour and a huge responsibility to be hosting the show of record in Canada’s largest city, and to participate in the conversation in such a diverse and complex place,” Alfa said in a statement.

“I’ve wanted to live in Toronto for years, since touring as a musician. I feel like I have a lot in common with many of the people who live here, many of whom came from somewhere else. I will be learning about my new home with curiosity and affection.”

Tim Richards, director of journalism and programming at CBC Toronto, said Alfa “will bring new energy and a fresh perspective to Toronto audiences.”

“As a guest host on ‘Metro Morning’ during the early days of the pandemic and recent events focused on anti-Black racism, Ismaila has already sparked a bond with Toronto listeners by navigating through this remarkable moment in history with empathy and steadiness and the strong journalism he has brought to Winnipeg listeners for years.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2020.

The Canadian Press

CBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Museum: ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car with Confederate flag to stay

Just Posted

47 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in Alberta, still 620 active cases

3 active COVID-19 cases remain in Red Deer

Severe thunderstorm watch in place for Sylvan Lake and Eckville

Environment Canada issued the watch Tuesday afternoon.

Benalto artist depicts those lazy, hazy (virus-free) days of summer at Sylvan Lake

David More’s Shore Figures exhibit is showing at the Red Deer museum

Sylvan Lake RCMP seeking assistance identifying theft suspect

The unidentified male took an electric scooter from the shelf of Canadian Tire on July 2

55-year-old male dead in motorcycle collision on Hwy 11A

Sylvan Lake RCMP responded to a 911 report shortly after midnight on July 6

QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

These are the dog days of summer. How much do you know about dogs?

Overdose deaths increase by 93 per cent among B.C.’s First Nations

Overdose deaths increase by 93 per cent among B.C.’s First Nations

Provinces pose challenge to Indigenous child-welfare reform: Bellegarde

Provinces pose challenge to Indigenous child-welfare reform: Bellegarde

Ismaila Alfa to host CBC Radio’s ‘Metro Morning’ beginning Aug. 24

Ismaila Alfa to host CBC Radio’s ‘Metro Morning’ beginning Aug. 24

Museum: ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car with Confederate flag to stay

Museum: ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car with Confederate flag to stay

‘Divine event:’ Surgeon who helped man after hike operates on him days later

‘Divine event:’ Surgeon who helped man after hike operates on him days later

Photos surface of Andrew Scheer failing to wear mask while travelling

Photos surface of Andrew Scheer failing to wear mask while travelling

N.L. officials warn of potential fines in response to crowded bar photos

N.L. officials warn of potential fines in response to crowded bar photos

Promise of COVID-19 funds to support disabled Canadians remains in limbo

Promise of COVID-19 funds to support disabled Canadians remains in limbo

Most Read