This image released by Apple TV+ shows Elliot Page, left, with Oprah Winfrey during an episode of “The Oprah Conversation,” an interview series on Apple TV+. Page is revealing how happier he feels after having top surgery and how important he believes it is to support health care for transgender people. (Apple TV+ via AP)

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Elliot Page, left, with Oprah Winfrey during an episode of “The Oprah Conversation,” an interview series on Apple TV+. Page is revealing how happier he feels after having top surgery and how important he believes it is to support health care for transgender people. (Apple TV+ via AP)

‘It is life-saving’: Elliot Page opens up about surgery to Oprah

During the interview, Page teared up when Winfrey asked him what has brought him the most joy

Actor Elliot Page is revealing how happier he feels after having top surgery and how important he believes it is to support health care for transgender people.

“I want people to know that not only has it been life changing for me, I do believe it is life-saving and it’s the case for so many people,” the actor tells Oprah Winfrey on her new show for Apple TV+.

During the interview, Page teared up when Winfrey asked him what has brought him the most joy.

The Oscar-nominated star of “Juno,” “Inception” and “The Umbrella Academy” said it was the little things — like wearing a T-shirt, having a towel around his waist after a shower or touching his chest — that made him “feel comfortable in my body for probably the first time.”

The full interview from “The Oprah Conversation” will be released Friday.

Page urged officials to support health care for transgender people and allow them access to sports. Some lawmakers are seeking to ban transgender youth from playing sports that match their gender identity. “Children will die,” Page said. “And it really is that simple.”

He said the surgery has given him newfound energy “because it it such a freeing, freeing experience,” adding: “This is incredibly new. I feel like I haven’t gotten to be myself since I was 10 years old.”

Page came out as transgender in December, an announcement that was widely greeted as a watershed moment for the trans community in Hollywood. He told Winfrey the decision was “imperative” in light of the violence against transgender youth.

“It felt important and selfish for myself and my own well-being and my mental health,” he said. “And also with this platform I have, the privilege that I have, and knowing the pain and the difficulties and the struggles I’ve faced in my life, let alone what so many other people are facing, it absolutely felt crucial and important for me to share that.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Anne Douglas, widow of late actor Kirk Douglas, dies at 102

Just Posted

Eavor Technologies Inc. has developed a closed-loop geothermal system that pulls heated water from the ground to provide heat or energy. Graphic from Eavor Technologies Inc. (Contributed illustration)
Geothermal technology being tested in central Alberta drawing international interest

Calgary-based Eavor Technologies is marketing closed-loop geothermal technology

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. nbsp; (NIAID-RML via AP)
Alberta reports record daily high of COVID-19 cases

Red Deer jumps to 722 active cases of the virus

Premier Jason Kenney announced Thursday additional COVID-19 measures for select hot spots across the province. (Photo courtesy Government of Alberta)
Alberta announces new targeted COVID-19 measures

Red Deer included in communities that will have additional measures

File Photo
Sylvan Lake RCMP arrest two for drug trafficking and firearms offences

Two people have been arrested and charged with multiple offenses following a complaint in March

This photo taken in October 2016 shows an aboveground section of Enbridge’s Line 5 at the Mackinaw City, Mich., pump station. (AP Photo/John Flesher)
Oil pipeline disputes raise tensions between U.S. and Canada

A panel urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian officials to lobby their U.S. counterparts

Wild caribou roam the tundra near The Meadowbank Gold Mine located in Nunavut on Wednesday, March 25, 2009. Newly published research shows threatened caribou herds have lost twice as much habitat as they’ve gained over the last twenty years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Alberta, B.C. caribou lose twice as much habitat from fire and industry as they gain

Some herds, protected by large-scale wolf culls and maternity penning, have made modest gains

RCMP escort evacuees from Fort McMurray, Alberta past wildfires that are still burning out of control Saturday, May 7, 2016. Almost five years after a massive wildfire forced the evacuation of Fort McMurray, Alta., the northeastern Alberta oilsands hub is in another state of emergency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Fort McMurray in COVID-19 emergency 5 years after wildfire

Mayor Don Scott said the community has been dealt challenge after challenge, but has always bounced back

Elya Martinson, a single mother of three in Kelowna, B.C., learned she had Stage 4 lung cancer, a diagnosis made all the more devastating that the COVID-19 crisis forced her children to stay home from school to shield her from the severe risks of infection. (Memorable and Vibrant Okanagan Photography)
2nd vaccine dose delays leave Kelowna woman, many B.C. cancer patients unprotected

This week, patients and advocates mounted a national campaign to prioritize people with cancer by adhering to the vaccine manufacturer’s schedule

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders work on the floor, Thursday, April 15, 2021.(Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
Confused about stock trading? Ask your children what they’re doing on Roblox’s Adopt Me

Apps like Robinhood have ggamified’ financial trading

Advocate file photo
Harness racing returning to Lacombe track this weekend

Track on 2 Racing and Event Centre has high hopes for 2021

Sarah Strate is shown in this family handout image. Ron Strate says he has received about a thousand messages from people in Canada and around the world who have been touched by the story of his 17-year-old daughter Sarah. The healthy and active senior high school student from Magrath, a small southern Alberta town, was doing perfectly fine when her health suddenly deteriorated Monday and she died soon after arriving to hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ron Strate *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘We miss her:’ Father of Alberta teen who died convinced she had COVID-19 variant

He said Sarah’s death should be a reminder for everyone to take the pandemic seriously

Two women take a break from the line-up at a mobile COVID19 vaccine clinic at Parkway Forest Community Centre in Toronto on Monday, April 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
What can we do after getting a COVID vaccine? Experts say clear guidance is needed

In some households where only one member is vaccinated, confusion has already crept in

The father of a 17-year-old girl from a southern Alberta town says he’s convinced she died because of COVID-19. (Evert Nelson/AP)
Father of Alberta teen who died says he believes she had a variant of COVID-19

Ron Strate of Magrath says his daughter Sarah was healthy and active when her health suddenly deteriorated Monday

Most Read