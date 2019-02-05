It’s official: the Oscars will air without a host

Kevin Hart stepped down after old homophobic tweets were found

The famous awards show is without a host for the first time in 30 years, a spokesperson for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed.

Kevin Hart was originally the host and called it the “opportunity of a lifetime.”

Shortly after his announcement, old homophobic tweets of his resurfaced. The comedian apologized and said in spite of his growth and maturity, people were “searching for reasons to be angry.”

Hart later stepped down from hosting.

The awards ceremony will feature a star-studded list of presenters including: Whoopi Goldberg, Tina Fey, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Jennifer Lopez.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
WATCH: Sylvan Lake musicians perform for family and friends

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Pirates bow out of inaugural season

The Pirates lost in Game Three of the playoffs to the Red Deer Rustlers 6-1.

WATCH: Sylvan Lake musicians perform for family and friends

Students from the House of Music performed in bands at Fireside on Feb. 3.

SLIDESHOW: Cold didn’t hamper Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s ladies-only event

The XOX Valentine event was held after hours at the library on Feb. 1.

Sylvan Lakers learn how to Grow Great Kids

The FCSS and SPARC Coalition workshops are to help build assets and developmental relationships

Sylvan Lake RCMP reduced rural crime in area through pilot program

Sylvan Lake and Wetaskiwin RCMP participated in a new pilot program in 2018

It’s official: the Oscars will air without a host

Kevin Hart stepped down after old homophobic tweets were found

UPDATED: B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

Controversial Canadian city councillor questions whether the Earth is round

Nathalie Lemieux is already under fire for denying the existence of Islamophobia

B.C. cryptocurrency exchange gets court orders amid hunt for $180M in assets

Gerald Cotten, CEO and sole director of the trading platform QuadrigaCX, was travelling in India on Dec. 9 when he died suddenly

Leaving Stettler County wasn’t his choice, says county planner who lost his job at height of Paradise Shores controversy

Things taken out of context and he was made target in attempts to stop development says van der Bank

More than a third of westerners would vote for a hypothetical ‘Western Canada Party’: poll

Desire for regional party seems rooted in belief the region is treated unfairly

Accused’s retrial in stabbing death outside central Alberta pub moved to Calgary

Daniel Boyd Sawyer is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Alan Beach

PHOTOS: Asia welcomes Year of the Pig with banquets, temple visits

The Year of the Pig represents abundance, diligence and generosity

Railway workers launch online fundraiser for families of CP Rail train victims

All three men on board died in the crash

Most Read