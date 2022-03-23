Jaedyn Pilon to pay tribute to Rock ‘n’ Roll classics at the Legion

The Sylvan Lake Royal Canadian Legion Branch 212 is inviting individuals to a Rock ‘n’ Roll musical escape on April 2 featuring the award winning tribute artist Jaedyn Pilon. The show is presented by Rock-A-Billy Entertainment.

“His high energy and authentic performance will transport you back in time. He enjoys keeping the Rock ‘n’ Roll music alive,” said Adele Mundell, the owner and promoter for Rock-A-Billy Entertainment.

The 19-year-old from Edmonton performs classics of Johnny Cash, Buddy Holly, and Elvis.

The event will take place at the Sylvan Lake Legion from 5:30 p.m. to about 10 p.m. The evening will begin with cocktails, followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The performance is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Legion or via e-transfer by contacting Mundell at (403)887-2601.

The event initially scheduled for September 2021 was unable to take place due to COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time. With interruptions to in-person events during the pandemic, the show will offer the longed-for live music entertainment while paying tribute to pioneering artists from the 90’s, said Mundell.

Pilon looks forward to his first performance in Sylvan Lake.

Another performance by the country, disco and pop tribute artist Brenda Lee Cottrell is scheduled at the Sylvan Lake Legion May 28.

Visit Rock A Billy Entertainment Facebook page for further event information.