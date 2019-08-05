Award-winning jazz musician Laila Biali headlines the Jazz at the Lake festival for a second year in a row. File Photo

Jazz at the Lake returns to Sylvan Lake next weekend

The annual jazz festival is Aug. 16-18 at various locations around town

Jazz at the Lake is just over two months away from it’s 17th anniversary.

The headlining act for the weekend-long event, which is held Aug. 16-18 this year, is returning artist Laila Biali.

Bialia is returning for her second year in a row by popular demand fresh off her JUNO Award win for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year.

Eric Allison, co-founder of the festival and one of the coordinators, says he is “absolutely thrilled” to have Biali back for another year.

Normally the headlining concert is on the Saturday night, however, due to Biali’s schedule, her concert will be held on the Friday night, Aug. 16.

This means there is a slight shake up to this year’s schedule of events.

The community dance, normally held on Friday night will be held Sat., Aug. 17.

Johnny Summers with his Little Big Band in a Swing Dance on Saturday night for the community dance.

New to the line-up this year is what Allison is calling “Party in the Park.” This event is held on Aug. 18 in Centennial Park with two “high energy and exciting” bands: Jack Semple and Argentinian keyboard phenom Gabriel Palatchi, along with their trios.

This event costs $10 per person, with children able to attend for free.

“This is a new and exciting event for us,” said Allison, adding the two trios are “super high energy.”

The weekend of jazz will end with the popular Pubs and Clubs event, which will feature seven different live jazz groups performing at seven different venues in town.

Jazz at the Lake strives to bring live music to Sylvan Lake, with many events free for everyone to enjoy.

Such free events include music with the Wildrose Dixie Band at the Sylvan Lake Farmer’s Market on Aug. 16 and Picnic in the Park on Aug. 17.

The Picnic in the Park event will be held at noon on Aug. 17 in Centennial Park with music provided by community jazz bands.

More information about the various events the festival has in store can be found online at 111.jazzatthelake.com

