Jim Carrey as President-elect Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the Nov. 7, 2020, episode of “Saturday Night Live.” (Twitter)

Jim Carrey as President-elect Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the Nov. 7, 2020, episode of “Saturday Night Live.” (Twitter)

Jim Carrey, as Biden, mocks Trump loss on ‘SNL’

Host Dave Chappelle opened his monologue by lighting a cigarette and calling it ‘a pretty incredible day’

It didn’t take long for “Saturday Night Live” to come up with its comedic take on the presidential election results — complete with Maya Rudolph donning a white suit like Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris wore for her acceptance speech.

Jim Carrey played President-elect Joe Biden, taking the stage and poking fun at the five-day wait for results. He even offered a throwback to one of his infamous ’90s-era lines, calling President Donald Trump a “Looooosseer!” to laughs and applause.

Carrey and Rudolph each made an L out of their hands and held them to their foreheads and were joined by Alec Baldwin, reprising his role as Trump.

At one point, Baldwin sat at a piano and sang a few lines from Village People’s “Macho Man,” a favourite of the president’s late campaign rallies.

Host Dave Chappelle opened his monologue by lighting a cigarette and calling it “a pretty incredible day.”

He quickly got serious, saying he was thinking about his great-grandfather, who was born a slave in South Carolina and after being freed, devoted his life to three things: “education, freedom of Black people and Jesus Christ.”

“I wish I could see him now, I wish he could see me,” Chappelle said before launching into a joke about how his popular Comedy Central series was on two streaming services and he wasn’t being paid for it.

“Now Trump is gone,” Chappelle said, before joking about Trump’s response to the coronavirus. He cited Trump’s use of a racist name for the virus before saying, “I’m supposed to say that, not you.”

“Saturday Night Live” aired a little over 12 hours after networks and The Associated Press declared Biden the winner of the 2020 election. The show quickly incorporated Harris’ look from her and Biden’s acceptance event.

The highly-anticipated episode was delayed by the Clemson-Notre Dame game, which ran into double overtime, and in many markets, local news broadcasts.

Chappelle hosted “SNL” in November 2016 in its first episode after Trump’s election, pointedly critiquing the surprise over the result.

“You know, I didn’t know Donald Trump was going to win the election,” Chapelle said four years ago. “I did suspect it. It seemed like Hillary was doing well in the polls and yet, I know the whites. You guys aren’t as full of surprises as you used to be.”

“SNL” has regularly lampooned Trump and his presidency in recent years, enlisting Baldwin to play the commander in chief.

“I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before,” Baldwin tweeted earlier Saturday.

___

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Donald TrumpJoe BidenUSA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library. File Photo
Sylvan Lake Municipal Library meets demand for more programming

The library has added eight new programs to its lineup this fall.

Photo by Metro Creative Connection
RCMP gives fraud tips for online holiday shopping

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, RCMP are reminding residents to be vigilant

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Trump refuses to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting

(photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Kenney extends mandatory 15-person gathering limit to all communities under COVID-19 watch

Also recommends all Albertans wear a mask in indoor settings

An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who was attacked in his Red Deer walk-in clinic Aug. 5, was created in the hours and days after his death. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor wants trial ‘as early as possible’

Deng Mabiour said he wants to go straight to trial without a preliminary hearing

A physician died after he was attacked in an examination room at the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., on August 10, 2020. A man accused of killing the family doctor is to make his next court appearance Friday after being found fit to stand trial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Found fit to stand trial: Man charged in Alberta doctor’s death back in court

‘I don’t want a lawyer. I don’t want legal aid. This is my decision’

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who lives in Los Angeles, announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019, in a July 20, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Trebek had been fighting pancreatic cancer

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Saturday, November 7, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
COVID-19 continues to surge in parts of Canada, new daily high reported in Ontario

Multiple spikes raised the national tally of confirmed cases to 259,136

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have announced the body of missing Vernon senior Wayne Orser has been found in Okanagan Lake. (Black Press Media)
Ponoka man charged with second degree murder

Incident took place Nov. 5, 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden on victory in U.S. presidential election

Biden won Pennsylvania late Saturday morning giving him more than the 270 votes needed

(Black Press Media file photo)
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism

Veteran Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay tweeted that Whole Foods’ policy is ‘absolutely unacceptable’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau surveys the room as he listens to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speak during a news conference in Ottawa, Friday, November 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says hoped-for COVID-19 vaccine faces distribution hurdles in the new year

Trudeau says Canada will require ‘a very sophisticated plan’ to be able to roll out vaccines

file photo
Thorsby/ Breton RCMP respond to double fatality

A collision on Highway 39 at the intersection of Range Road 52 resulted in the death of two males.

Hands preparing Ah-Nah-Ko-Nah-Ow at Pei Pei Chei Ow, an Edmonton-based catering company that offers contemporary Indigenous cuisine. (Pei Pei Chei Ow photo)
Pandemic-forced changes to Indigenous tourism businesses net positive outlooks

‘We survived colonization. We survived residential school. We’re going to survive COVID for sure’

Most Read