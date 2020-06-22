Joel Schumacher, director of ‘St. Elmo’s Fire,’ dies at 80

Joel Schumacher, director of ‘St. Elmo’s Fire,’ dies at 80

NEW YORK — Joel Schumacher, the journeyman director who dressed New York department store windows before shepherding the Brat Pack to the big screen in “St. Elmo’s Fire” and steering the Batman franchise into its most baroque territory in “Batman Forever” and “Batman & Robin,” has died. He was 80.

A representative for Schumacher said the filmmaker died Monday in New York after a yearlong battle with cancer.

A native New Yorker, Schumacher was first a sensation in the fashion world after attending Parsons School of Design and decorating Henri Bendel’s windows. As a director, he established himself as a filmmaker of great flare, if not often good reviews, in a string of mainstream films in the ‘80s and ’90s.

The success of his first film, “St. Elmo’s Fire,” with Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez and Ally Sheedy, not only helped make a name for the Brat Pack but made Schumacher in demand in Hollywood. He followed it up with the 1987 vampire horror comedy “The Lost Boys.”

After films including “Flatliners” and “A Time to Kill,” Schumacher inherited the DC universe from Tim Burton. His garish take on Batman resulted in two of the the franchise’s most cartoonish movies in 1995’s “Batman Forever” and 1997’s “Batman & Robin.”

Schumacher also directed the thrillers “Tigerland” and “Phone Booth,” as well as “The Phantom of the Opera.”

Most recently, he directed two episodes of Netflix’s “House of Cards” in 2013.

Schumacher was raised in Queens by his mother after his father died when he was four-years-old. As a teenager, he quickly became enmeshed in the city’s nightlife.

“The street was my education,” Schumacher told New York magazine earlier this year. “You could ride your bike over the 59th Street Bridge then. So I rode my bike everywhere. I was in Manhattan all the time and all over Queens. If you’re a kid on a bike, anything can happen, and predators come out of the woodwork, my God. I looked very innocent, but I wasn’t.”

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

film

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Beyoncé drops surprise single ‘Black Parade’ on Juneteenth

Just Posted

COVID-19: Alberta confirms 32 virus cases and one death Monday

Central zone remains at three active cases

COVID-19: Central zone at three active cases Sunday

Number of hospitalizations down in Alberta

48 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta

Gov’t says there are 525 confirmed active cases

Alberta currently has more than 500 active COVID-19 cases

City of Red Deer still has just one active case

Sylvan Lake Sobeys to continue curbside pickup beyond pandemic

The service, which started as a necessity during COVID-19, will now be offered as a convenience

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

In recognition of Father’s Day, take this quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Olivia, Noah top Alberta baby names in 2019, but don’t forget Rogue, Zeus and Khaleesi

Olivia, Noah top Alberta baby names in 2019, but don’t forget Rogue, Zeus and Khaleesi

Saskatchewan government says RCMP declining to participate in Clare’s Law

Saskatchewan government says RCMP declining to participate in Clare’s Law

Simpson celebrates a Father’s Day win at Harbour Town

Simpson celebrates a Father’s Day win at Harbour Town

Top field, no fans for this year’s Travelers Championship

Top field, no fans for this year’s Travelers Championship

NHL pares down hub city shortlist, Canadian sites still in the running

NHL pares down hub city shortlist, Canadian sites still in the running

Sportsnet considering computer-generated imagery, pumped-in noise if NHL resumes

Sportsnet considering computer-generated imagery, pumped-in noise if NHL resumes

Stampeders receiver coach McDaniel taking COVID-19 pandemic in stride

Stampeders receiver coach McDaniel taking COVID-19 pandemic in stride

Blaney wins at Talladega after NASCAR unites behind Wallace

Blaney wins at Talladega after NASCAR unites behind Wallace

Most Read