Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara speaks as she was announced as the new host for the Junos during the 2020 Juno Award nominee press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Juno Awards cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The awards had been scheduled to be hosted by Alessia Cara on Sunday, March 15, in Saskatoon

Canada’s top music awards have been cancelled due to concerns over COVID-19.

In a statement posted to Twitter Thursday morning, organizers said the 2020 Juno Awards were being cancelled.

The 49th Annual awards had been scheduled to be hosted by Alessia Cara on Sunday, March 15, in Saskatoon.

The organization said the decision was made in consultation with provincial, local and federal authorities, and that other options were being explored to honour this year’s nominees.

