Juno Awards returning to Saskatoon next year for the first time since 2007

Next year’s Junos will broadcast live on CBC from the SaskTel Centre

The 49th annual Juno Awards are headed back to Saskatoon.

For the first time in over a decade, the country’s biggest celebration of Canadian music will take place in Saskatchewan where a week of events culminate with the broadcast on March 15, 2020.

It’s the first time the Junos have landed in the city since 2007.

That’s when host Nelly Furtado picked up five awards on the back of her chart-topping third studio album “Loose,” co-produced by Timbaland.

Next year’s Junos will broadcast live on CBC from the SaskTel Centre, which has undergone renovations since the event was last held there.

Organizers say the arena can now accommodate more than 15,000 fans.

This year’s Junos take place in London, Ont., and will be hosted by Sarah McLachlan on March 17.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bradley Cooper duet was acting, not love: Lady Gaga

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake RCMP arrest one after B&Es lead to highway pursuit

The RCMP worked with Rocky Mountain House and Red Deer RCMP to arrest the suspect involved

PHOTOS: Pink Shirt Day in Sylvan Lake

Pink Shirt Day was celebrated on Feb. 27 and is an anti bullying initiative

Tools worth around $3,000 stolen from Sylvan Lake Habitat for Humanity construction site

The construction manager from the site reported the theft to Sylvan Lake RCMP Wednesday

PHOTOS: Extreme sport witnessed on Sylvan Lake

Photographer Alger Libby captured a few images of athletes para-skiing on the lake

Sylvan Lake woman spreads love of reading to Africa

Library Director Caroline Vandriel recently returned from Uganda where she helped build a library

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould’s place in Liberal party at risk after SNC-Lavalin testimony

Trudeau said he will review Wilson-Raybould’s testimony before deciding whether she can remain in the Liberal caucus

53 students, staff at Calgary-area school to be tested for TB

Health officials say general public is not at risk

YouTube suspends comments on videos of kids

Change comes after reports of inappropriate comments

Innisfail RCMP catch males with stolen vehicle

Three male occupants arrested after stolen vehicle found in the ditch

Notley says new energy assessment bill conflicts with purchase of pipeline

Premier says the bill needs major amendments including setting harder limits on the time it can take to do a review

Five things we learned from Wilson-Raybould at the justice committee

Wilson-Raybould provided a detailed accounting of meetings and phone calls on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Compliments chicken nuggets recalled due to salmonella risk

CFIA says product was sold nationally

Family warns of dog danger after child bitten at Calgary party

*WARNING*: This story contains graphic images of a dog bite

Team Alberta earns 17 medals in biggest day to date at Games

Alberta now sits in third place of the medal standings with 81 medals

Most Read