Kaie Kellough, Doyali Islam among Canadian contenders for Griffin Poetry Prize

TORONTO — Kaie Kellough is among this year’s Canadian nominees for the $65,000 Griffin Poetry Prize.

The Montreal-based, Calgary-raised writer is shortlisted for his third collection, ”Magnetic Equator,” a continent-spanning exploration of identity.

Also in the running is Doyali Islam, the Toronto-based editor of Arc Poetry Magazine, for “Heft,” which examines rupture and resilience.

Rounding out the Canadian short list is Vancouver-based Chantal Gibson for her debut book of poetry, “How She Read.”

The international contenders are “How to Dress a Fish” by Colorado-based Abigail Chabitnoy; “Arias” by New York-based Sharon Olds; Sarah Riggs for her translation of “Time,” written in French by Beirut-born Etel Adnan; and Natalie Scenters-Zapico, who grew up on the U.S.-Mexico border, for “Lima :: Limon.”

The Canadian and international winners, who will each receive $65,000, will be announced on the Griffin’s social media channels on May 19.

Organizers cancelled this year’s readings and gala dinner because of concerns over COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2020.

The Canadian Press

