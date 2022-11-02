Lilly Singh to host new CTV quiz show ‘Battle of the Generations’

Canadian entertainer Lilly Singh has been tapped to host CTV’s new prime-time quiz show “Battle of the Generations.”

The YouTuber and former late-night star will also serve as an executive producer on the game show that will test contestants on their cross-generational knowledge.

The show will see four contestants each represent a different generation — baby boomers, generation X, millennials and generation Z — as they compete through multiple rounds of trivia on pop culture throughout the decades.

CTV says the victor in this game of “time travelling trivia” will earn the chance to enter “the vault” for an opportunity to win a cash prize of up to $25,000.

The network says casting is underway for the 20-episode show, which is set to begin production in February.

Singh, who recently judged Citytv’s “Canada’s Got Talent,” expressed her excitement over the announcement.

“I love a quiz show, so I’m very excited to host and executive produce ‘Battle of the Generations,’” Singh said in a statement. “I look forward to representing my fellow millennials across Canada and seeing all the generations bring it!”

