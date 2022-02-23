Local musician set to rock the High on Pride cross country tour

Sylvan Lake’s rock pianist Curtis Labelle will set out on his first cross country High on Pride Tour to share what he describes as “flamboyant, charismatic and energetic” music. Labelle is preparing for over 60 performances at bars, theatres, community halls, and Legions across Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec between Mar. 4 to June 25.

Born in Vernon, BC and lived in Red Deer for the majority of his life, the 38-year-old is now settled with his husband in Sylvan Lake. Labelle is a proud representative of the LGBTQ2+ community and says music was rooted in him from birth.

“As the world is opening up and Canada is dropping some restrictions, it is very exciting to be able to be an independent artist finally taking off and getting back into the swing of things. Venues are chomping… in order to bring live music because that’s one of their biggest sellers,” said Labelle. “Myself being a musical theatre background artist in the past, my music has a classic rock vintage sound with a new fresh look and a new fresh sound that will remind you of those great classics, but also give you a whole new perspective on classic rock piano,” he added.

Family, love, loss, excitement, and joy are some expressions Labelle shares through his music. Labelle feels inspired by the works of greats such as Elvis John, Celine Dion, Michael Jackson and Freddie Mercury among others.

Labelle has partnered with Innisfail’s Field and Forge Brewing Co. for a combined release of one of their beers, Labelle’s newest single On the Gun and the start of the High on Pride Tour Mar. 4.

“It is going to be part of a fundraiser where we take one of the beers across the country with us. It’s going to be signed by all of the venues across the country… and then as we come back from the tour, we are going to auction it off and raise money for the LGBTQ2+ community youth here in central Alberta,” said Labelle.

Labelle looks forward to a fun-filled memorable tour. “I am looking forward to the audiences, the venues that we get to perform at, and I think the connection that I am going to be making with the musicians that I am working with as we travel,” he said, adding, “Everything is high-impact energy, it’s rock music, it’s flamboyant, it’s charismatic, it’s energetic.”

For music videos, bookings and further High on Pride details go to www.curtislabelle.com/tour. Labelle’s music is also available on major streaming platforms including Spotify, iTunes, YouTube, and SoundCloud.