Locals welcome spring with colourful splash

Sylvan Lake residents celebrated the arrival of spring with a splash of colour during The Meltdown event at Centennial Park March 19.

“Over 500 community members came out to celebrate the start of spring and to colour the melting snow with coloured powder,” said Nathan Young, Town of Sylvan Lake’s special events coordinator.

The event also offered other activities including kite building, kite flying, parachute candy drops, and a mobile escape room.

The event was made possible with support from Vesta Energy and Dairy Queen.