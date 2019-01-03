FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2016 file photo, Ben Stiller poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film “Zoolander No.2,” in London. In an essay posted Tuesday, Oct. 4, on the website Medium, Stiller revealed that he battled prostate cancer in 2014, and he credits the test that diagnosed the cancer with saving his life. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Michael B. Jordan, Ben Stiller among Golden Globe presenters

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards

Michael B. Jordan, Ben Stiller and Idris Elba are among the first presenters announced for next month’s Golden Globe Awards.

Other presenters announced Thursday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association include Catherine Zeta-Jones, Dick Van Dyke, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chrissy Metz, Felicity Huffman and Mike Myers.

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards that will air Sunday on NBC.

The Globes show is also adding the Carol Burnett Award, an accolade that focuses on life achievement in television. The inaugural award will go to the 85-year-old Burnett, a five-time Globes winner.

READ MORE: Dick Cheney biopic ‘Vice’ tops Golden Globes nominations

Jeff Bridges will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, an accolade for film. The 69-year-old actor won a Globe in 2010 for his role in “Crazy Heart.”

