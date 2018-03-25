Canadian singer Michael Buble’ arrives for the screening of the movie ’ Tour Stop 148 ’ at the Rome Film festival in Rome, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Juno Awards make a splash tonight in Vancouver with an eclectic lineup of rising stars and established favourites paying tribute to Canada’s music scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, ANSA

Michael Buble gets Juno Awards show underway tonight in Vancouver

Show will feature a posthumous tribute to Gord Downie

The Juno Awards make a splash tonight in Vancouver with an eclectic lineup of rising stars and established favourites paying tribute to Canada’s music scene.

Host Michael Buble will oversee the festivities at Rogers Arena, adding his trademark quips between an array of live performances and accolades.

Awards will be handed out in categories that include album, group and breakthrough artist of the year. Viewers will also have their say with the Juno Fan Choice award.

Newcomers Jessie Reyez and Daniel Caesar are among the artists slated to perform, as are Diana Krall, Arkells and Arcade Fire, who will receive an international achievement award.

Barenaked Ladies and former bandmate Steven Page will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame by Rush frontman Geddy Lee. The band also reunites with Page to perform together for the first time since he went solo in nearly a decade ago.

A posthumous tribute to Gord Downie will be led by Sarah Harmer and Dallas Green, alongside Barenaked Ladies keyboardist Kevin Hearn.

The Junos air live on CBC-TV and will stream for a worldwide audience on the CBC Music website.

Though the main event is tonight, many awards were handed out at a gala on Saturday. Gord Downie and Diana Krall led the tally of winners with two each.

Buble also warmed up to hosting duties by picking up an adult contemporary album Juno for “Nobody But Me.”

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Gord Downie and Diana Krall win two awards each at non-televised Juno gala

Just Posted

Pursuit with rogue semi ends in arrest

RCMP chased a stolen semi tractor from Red Deer to Airdrie

Full weekend to celebrate NexSource Centre’s first birthday

April 6-7 will be jam-packed with action and excitement at the NexSource Centre

Umpires needed in Sylvan Lake and Central Alberta

A training clinic will be held in Red Deer in April

Alberta’s budget sets path to balance

The Alberta Government announced the 2018 budget on March 22

Three-year collective agreement reached for Lodge employees

Highlights include wage increases and more evenly distributed on-call work

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

Michael Buble gets Juno Awards show underway tonight in Vancouver

Show will feature a posthumous tribute to Gord Downie

Anti-pipeline protesters continue demonstrations at Burnaby terminal

172 people have been arrested this week

Gord Downie and Diana Krall win two awards each at non-televised Juno gala

Pipelines, anti-gun protests and more political issues took the spotlight

Canadian cities hold March for our Lives events in wake of Florida shooting

Hundreds of people support the massive March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C.

Embattled band Hedley plays last show before hiatus

About 3,000 tickets had sold for final performance at B.C. venue

Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond wins figure skating world title

The 22-year-old won the women’s singles crown with her Black Swan routine

Calgary police investigate man posing as Calgary firefighter

Calgary police are looking for information on a suspect who stole a firefighter’s ID

Alberta tells B.C. to stop opposing pipelines if it doesn’t like gas prices

John Horgan said he would like to see the federal government step in to deal with high gas prices.

Most Read