Midway returns to Sylvan Lake

The midway will run for five days over the September-long weekend

Sylvan Lake will once again be hosting a midway over the September-long weekend.

Once again, the Town has partnered with Wildrose Shows Inc., the same company who put on midways experienced in Sylvan Lake last year.

The midway will run over five days on the September Long weekend, with the gates opening at 3 p.m. on Aug. 30 and closing at 5 p.m. on Sept. 3.

Just like last year, the midway will be found at the public parking lot at the corner of 50 Avenue and 50 Street.

The September-long event will feature different prices depending on the day of attendance. Wristbands for Aug. 30-Sept. 2 will cost $40 per day. Wristbands purchased on Sept. 3 will be $30 for the day.

An all-day wrist band is only valid on the day of purchase.

Individual tickets for rides will cost $1 each or 60 for $55. Most rides will take between four and six tickets to ride.

The midway opens at 3 p.m. on Aug. 30, with enough time for the kids to take in the event after school.

The midway will be open Aug. 30-Aug. 31 from 3-10 p.m., Sept. 1-2 from 12-10 p.m. and Sept. 3 from 12-5 p.m.

