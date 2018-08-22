The midway took up almost the entire parking lot on 50 Avenue and 50 Street, last year and also featured games set up along the street, which was closed during the event.

Midway returns to Sylvan Lake

The midway will run for five days over the September-long weekend

Sylvan Lake will once again be hosting a midway over the September-long weekend.

Once again, the Town has partnered with Wildrose Shows Inc., the same company who put on midways experienced in Sylvan Lake last year.

The midway will run over five days on the September Long weekend, with the gates opening at 3 p.m. on Aug. 30 and closing at 5 p.m. on Sept. 3.

Just like last year, the midway will be found at the public parking lot at the corner of 50 Avenue and 50 Street.

The September-long event will feature different prices depending on the day of attendance. Wristbands for Aug. 30-Sept. 2 will cost $40 per day. Wristbands purchased on Sept. 3 will be $30 for the day.

An all-day wrist band is only valid on the day of purchase.

Individual tickets for rides will cost $1 each or 60 for $55. Most rides will take between four and six tickets to ride.

The midway opens at 3 p.m. on Aug. 30, with enough time for the kids to take in the event after school.

The midway will be open Aug. 30-Aug. 31 from 3-10 p.m., Sept. 1-2 from 12-10 p.m. and Sept. 3 from 12-5 p.m.

megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

 

The roller coaster was a popular stop for guests young and old last year, as they experienced a few thrills at the twists and turns of the rides.

Previous story
Rapper Post Malone’s jet blows 2 tires but then lands safely

Just Posted

Big Bear Energy Services receives Outstanding Stewardship Award

The award was presented to the company on Aug. 21

Midway returns to Sylvan Lake

The midway will run for five days over the September-long weekend

Sylvan Lake Community Partners starting Tools for School program

Community Partners is now accepting donations for the new program

Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation hosting a drive-in movie fundraiser

Excitement building as the big event draws closer

WATCH: Jazz at The Lake draws a crowd for the 16th year

The annual Jazz at the Lake Festival returned to Sylvan Lake Aug. 17-19

VIDEO: Hawaii residents prepare for Hurricane Lane

Storm had weakened to Category 4, but winds can still cause catastrophic damage

Canada’s $10 bank note to be used late in 2018

Getting to know the new vertical note and civil rights pioneer, Viola Desmond, who will appear on it

Watch: Red Deer College celebrates grand opening of Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre

Doors open to the community for the first time Aug. 23rd

Montreal gets $1.2B federal loan for electric rail

Money comes from financing agency created last year as an infrastructure bank for major projects

Sask. teacher shot in face won’t get more compensation

The substitute teacher from La Loche is not entitled to compensation payments for pain and suffering: ombudsman

Spokane man enlists 500,000+ box fans to blow wildfire smoke back to B.C.

Spokane man Caleb Moon says he’s had enough with smoky skies from B.C.’s forest fires blanketing his city

WATCH: Bashaw RCMP assist in rural crime watch video production

Along with a police helicopter, RCMP dog services assisted in the video production near Bashaw

Cities face tight timelines for ‘opting out’ of hosting legal cannabis shops

Ontario municipalities can decide not to endorse private marijuana shops

Rapper Post Malone’s jet blows 2 tires but then lands safely

Malone who hates flying praised the flight crew for their efforts

Most Read