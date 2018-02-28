Mother Teresa School students treated to unique play

Dufflebag Theatre performed a “twisted” version of Cinderella, Feb. 27

The shocking moment of the play when the Evil Stepmother, Stepsisters and the Prince all find out the “maid” was Cinderella, with help from the narrator. Photos submitted.

The students from Ecole Mother Teresa School were treated to a unique performance thanks to Dufflebag Theatre Tuesday afternoon.

The “nearly famous” Dufflebag Theatre performed their own rendition of Cinderella for the school on Feb. 27. The twist that has made the Ontario-based company famous is the addition of audience members to the cast.

Right when the audience is settled in for what is sure to be a humorous time, due to the company’s tradition of weaving humour and wit into each story, an audience member is asked to come on stage and take up a role.

The addition of an audience member, or members as the case may have it, creates a unique performance each and every time.

Dufflebag Theatre is known for weaving an interactive experience using popular fairy tales and Shakespearean classics.

The company has been around since 1992, when it started at the London International Children’ Festival in London, Ont. Since then the company has performed over 600 family-friendly shows across North America.

On top of the large repertoire done in English, the company also has a few shows which are bilingual, “just for fun.”

The wide range of shows encompasses tales that can be told at anytime, and some that are more seasonal.

The show list includes: A Christmas Carol, Beauty and the Beast, Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Macbeth, Peter Pan, Romeo and Juliet, Robin Hood, Rumpelstiltskin, Snow White, The Three Musketeers, The Three Little Pigs and T’was the Night Before Christmas.

The Dufflebag Theatre website says the goal of each performance is to make the show as enjoyable as possible.

“Every one of our shows is adapted from a pre-existing story — whether it be a fairy tale, a novel or a play. And although we love the original versions, we like to make our adaptations as wacky, silly and hilarious as humanly possible. So we of course read up on the original versions before launching into creating our own,” the website reads.

 

The Prince and his messenger try the magic slipper, replaced with a black boot for the show, on Cinderella, played by one of the students from Mother Teresa School.

The Evil Stepmother gives Cinderella the long, and exaggerated list of chores she must finish before she is possibly able to attend the Royal Ball.

Previous story
Johnny Reid makes a stop in Red Deer on his Revival tour

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Nauticals show well at provincials

Seven swimmers competed in the Northern Short Course Provincials Feb. 23 - 25

Mother Teresa School students treated to unique play

Dufflebag Theatre performed a “twisted” version of Cinderella, Feb. 27

Johnny Reid makes a stop in Red Deer on his Revival tour

Johnny Reid makes a stop in Red Deer on his Revival tour

The healing power of coffee

Bravery Blends donates a portion of proceeds to PTSD organizations

New water reservoir has large price tag

Council passed first reading of a bylaw to borrow up to $10-million to pay for a new reservoir

Sushi-making robots among tech on display at foodservice trade show

The annual RC Show is three days and includes 1,000 exhibits

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

A day later, Morneau defends his budget

Minister fields complaints that plan doesn’t protect Canada enough from competitiveness threats

Canadian program providing alcohol to heavy drinkers envied by Scotland

It’s a radical treatment that provides daily doses of alcohol to people struggling with problem drinking

India denies role in Atwal controversy; ‘baseless,’ says official

India’s Ministry of External Affairs states the Indian government had no role in an attempted murderer being invited

Russia’s Olympic ban lifted after doping scandal

Russia reinstated into Olympic movement despite two failed doping tests at Pyeongchang

Minor hockey investigates after N-word allegedly used on B.C. ice

Kamloops family files complaint about conduct of teenaged Salmon Arm hockey player

Federal budget fosters pharmacare, pot-based drugs

Advisory council to come up with options on how to create a national pharmacare program

Primetime Olympics coverage drops 7% from Sochi

Numbers show spike in late-night viewership because of time difference in Pyeongchang

Most Read