Movie-goers brave cold water to watch The Meg on Sylvan Lake

People came from across Central Alberta with various flotation devices, blankets and lawn chairs and even a small sofa to take in The Meg, Sunday night.

The lake bordering the west side of Lakeshore Park was packed with floaties of all sizes and colours, while on dry land the park quickly became full to bursting for the viewing.

This year it appeared more took comfort in watching the movie about a giant prehistoric shark from dry land. This could be because the temperature of the water was colder than normal, and posed a risk of hypothermia for those viewing from the water.

An hour before the planned start time of 9 p.m., Lakeshore park was full, as many came out early to stake out the best spot for the movie.

Coming out early gave movie-goers the perfect opportunity for fun and games, with many bring beach balls along with them. The more adventurous even tried to ride a mechanical shark.

On hand was a number of food trucks and ice cream for those who like to munch on snacks while watching a movie.

The Jaws at the Lake Series is in its third year and its popularity started Movies at the Lake, which are held every Thursday in Centennial Park, with the movie decided by popular vote.

