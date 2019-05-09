MTV launches ‘Save Our Moms’ campaign to combat mortality

Thursday’s launch of ‘Save Our Moms’ comes as Mother’s Day approaches

Lena Waithe will be taking part in the campaign.

MTV is launching a campaign aimed at stemming the rise of maternal mortality in the U.S.

Thursday’s launch of “Save Our Moms” comes as Mother’s Day approaches and will feature original content and educational resources across all MTV platforms.

The centerpiece will feature a video produced by actress Lena Waithe’s Protest Art Productions and directed by “HALA” filmmaker Minhal Baig. Waithe says in a statement every mother deserves the right to go home with their child.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds about 700 women die of pregnancy-related problems in the U.S. each year. However, black women were more than three times more likely to die than white women.

Researchers have found 60 per cent of all pregnancy-related deaths can be prevented with better health care and support.

