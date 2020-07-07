Museum: ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car with Confederate flag to stay

Museum: ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car with Confederate flag to stay

VOLO, Ill. — A northern Illinois auto museum has no plan to stop displaying a Dodge Charger from the “Dukes of Hazzard” television show with the Confederate battle flag painted atop the vehicle.

Statues of Confederate generals and soldiers are being taken down across the country, NASCAR has banned the flag from its races and the Confederate emblem is being removed from the Mississippi state flag.

But the Volo Auto Museum about 50 miles (80 kilometres) northwest of Chicago says the famed “General Lee” from the first season of the TV show isn’t going anywhere, according to a report in the Daily Herald of Arlington Heights.

“We feel the car is part of history, and people love it,” museum director Brian Grams told the newspaper. “We’ve got people of all races and nationalities that remember the TV show and aren’t offended by it whatsoever. It’s a piece of history and it’s in a museum.”

Since the museum acquired in 2005 what it says is the last surviving 1969 Charger from the first season of the television program, Grams said nobody has complained. And the museum has continued to hear from people supporting the decision to keep the car as the push to rid the landscape of what is increasingly viewed as a symbol of racism, Grams said.

“Several people have reached out with positive comments about us leaving it on display,” Grams said, “complimenting us for leaving it there and not having a knee-jerk reaction to remove it like a lot of places are.”

Grams says the General Lee is a piece of history and the museum would not remove it any more than it would think of removing the Nazi memorabilia displayed in parts of the museum’s military section.

“If we’re going to get complaints about the General Lee being here, we’ve got much worse items over in our military building,” he said.

___

This story has been corrected to show it was first reported by the Daily Herald of Arlington Heights, Illinois, not the Crystal Lake-based Northwest Herald.

The Associated Press

Confederate monuments

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Tell-all book by Trump niece to be released next week
Next story
Ismaila Alfa to host CBC Radio’s ‘Metro Morning’ beginning Aug. 24

Just Posted

47 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in Alberta, still 620 active cases

3 active COVID-19 cases remain in Red Deer

Severe thunderstorm watch in place for Sylvan Lake and Eckville

Environment Canada issued the watch Tuesday afternoon.

Benalto artist depicts those lazy, hazy (virus-free) days of summer at Sylvan Lake

David More’s Shore Figures exhibit is showing at the Red Deer museum

Sylvan Lake RCMP seeking assistance identifying theft suspect

The unidentified male took an electric scooter from the shelf of Canadian Tire on July 2

55-year-old male dead in motorcycle collision on Hwy 11A

Sylvan Lake RCMP responded to a 911 report shortly after midnight on July 6

QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

These are the dog days of summer. How much do you know about dogs?

Overdose deaths increase by 93 per cent among B.C.’s First Nations

Overdose deaths increase by 93 per cent among B.C.’s First Nations

Provinces pose challenge to Indigenous child-welfare reform: Bellegarde

Provinces pose challenge to Indigenous child-welfare reform: Bellegarde

Ismaila Alfa to host CBC Radio’s ‘Metro Morning’ beginning Aug. 24

Ismaila Alfa to host CBC Radio’s ‘Metro Morning’ beginning Aug. 24

Museum: ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car with Confederate flag to stay

Museum: ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car with Confederate flag to stay

‘Divine event:’ Surgeon who helped man after hike operates on him days later

‘Divine event:’ Surgeon who helped man after hike operates on him days later

Photos surface of Andrew Scheer failing to wear mask while travelling

Photos surface of Andrew Scheer failing to wear mask while travelling

N.L. officials warn of potential fines in response to crowded bar photos

N.L. officials warn of potential fines in response to crowded bar photos

Promise of COVID-19 funds to support disabled Canadians remains in limbo

Promise of COVID-19 funds to support disabled Canadians remains in limbo

Most Read