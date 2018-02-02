Music instructors to rock in third annual show

The House of Music will hold its instructors recital Feb. 11, at the Alliance church

Once again, instructors from Sylvan Lake’s House of Music will be switching roles to perform a recital for the students.

This is the third year the House of Music has chosen to do a teacher’s recital, which puts the spotlight on the instructors while they show off to both their students and the general public.

The concert is two hours and has multiple performances from the school’s 15 instructors. According to a press release from the school, the concert will have everything from solos to group performances.

The afternoon concert will end in what is being called a “12 piece band” comprised of performing teachers.

The recital is an opportunity for the instructors at the House of Music to show how fun performing can be, leading their students by example.

The recital also fits into the school’s motto, “make music fun.” This is done through the instructors energy and enjoyment while on stage, and shows the students the joys of music and performing.

While the concert is as much for the instructors as it is for the students, the House of Music also has another goal.

Part of the proceeds raised from the concert will go towards charity. This year the concert will be donating partial proceeds to the Sylvan Celebration of Music Festival.

“The studio also takes this opportunity to give back to the community by donating to local charities,” a press release reads.

The House of Music specializes in musical education while also boasting a full store front and a recording facility. The school employs 14 accredited teachers, a musical therapist and two student-teachers. The instructors at the school provide anything from personalized private lessons to the new musical therapy program.

The third annual instructor recital will be held at the Alliance Church in Sylvan Lake on Feb. 11. Tickets for the concert are on sale now for $10, in advance, from the House of Music. Tickets can also be purchased the day of, for $15. Children eight and under are free to attend.


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
