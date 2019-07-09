Jason Scott performs during his Neil Diamond tribute concert. Photo Submitted

Neil Diamond tribute concert comes to Sylvan Lake

Jason Scott’s Diamond Forever A Celebration of Neil Diamond is July 20 at the Legion

Break out your dancing shoes and your sparkliest shirt, the Royal Canadian Legion is hosting a Neil Diamond party.

Jason Scott is returning to the Sylvan Lake Legion on July 20 for a new rendition of his Neil Diamond tribute concert.

Since the last time he came through with the show, Scott says there are a few changes and some new songs.

“It’s not so much an impersonation, it’s a celebration of Neil and his songs,” Scott said.

The show includes many of Diamond’s greatest hits, though Scott says he couldn’t possibly include them all as the singerhas decades worth of material.

He says to expect a sing-along portion, a clap-along and maybe even a dance competition.

Scott says the show has a lot of opportunity for audience interaction.

“I can’t really get away with changing the music, but I can get away with some of the antics.”

A highlight in the show is towards the end of the concert with a song called “I’ve been this way before”. He says it was apiece by Diamond that had been under his nose the entire time.

He heard it while driving one day and knew immediately it needed to be included in his act.

“By the end of the song I had to pull over. I couldn’t see, I was such a blubbering mess,” Scott said.

However, his favourite part of any show is introducing new people to the music of Neil Diamond, or reintroducing them toforgotten favourites.

“Diamond’s music is so iconic… the of his music has been felt for the last six decades.”

In 2018, Diamond retired from performing live, giving tribute artists like Scott his blessing to continue performing hismusic.

Scott says each tribute artist brings their own interpretation of Diamond’s music to the stage.

“[Diamond] calls us his kids and loves that we are out there bring his music to others,” said Scott.

Diamond Forever A Celebration of Neil Diamond will be held at the Sylvan Lake Legion on July 20. Doors to the concert openat 5:30 p.m. with the show scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 each and include appetizers. Tickets for the event are limited, and Scott expects the show to sell out.

Tickets can be purchased from the Sylvan Lake Legion.

“It’s a Neil Diamond party… It’s a lot of fun,” Scott said.

