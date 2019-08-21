New ‘Matrix’ film set with Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski

Fourth installment to feature Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity

In this Feb. 4, 2014 file photo, Lana Wachowski attends the Chicago International Film Festival’s screening of “Jupiter Ascending” at the AMC River East theatre, in Chicago. (AP)

Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski are returning to the world of “The Matrix.”

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich says Tuesday that a fourth “Matrix” is in the works.

Reeves will be reprising his role as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Trinity in the film that will be co-written, directed and produced by Wachowski, who co-created “The Matrix” with Lilly Wachowski.

Lana Wachowski says in a statement that the ideas of “The Matrix” are more relevant than ever now and she’s happy to have the characters back in her life.

The first film hit theatres 20 years ago and spawned two sequels that cumulatively made more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.

No release date has been set.

The Associated Press

In this May 9, 2019 file photo, actor Keanu Reeves attends the world premiere of “John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum” at One Hanson in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

