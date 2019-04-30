In this Oct. 31, 2017, file photo, former President Barack Obama, right, and former first lady Michelle Obama appear at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago. The Obamas have unveiled a slate of projects in development for Netflix, a year after the former president and first lady signed a deal with the streaming platform. The Obamas production company, Higher Ground Productions, announced Tuesday, April 30, 2019, a total of seven films and series that Barack Obama said will entertain but also educate, connect and inspire us all. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Obamas unveil slate of series, documentaries for Netflix

The projects are to be released over the next several years

Barack and Michelle Obama on Tuesday unveiled a slate of projects they are preparing for Netflix, a year after the former president and first lady signed a deal with the streaming platform.

The Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground Productions, on Tuesday announced a total of seven films and series that Barack Obama said will entertain but also “educate, connect and inspire us all.”

READ MORE: Story of Thailand cave boys’ rescue coming to Netflix

Higher Ground is producing a feature film on Frederick Douglass, adapted from David W. Blight’s Pulitzer Prize-winning biography. Also in the works is a documentary series that adapts Michael Lewis’ “Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy,” the “Moneyball” author’s 2018 bestseller about government servants working under the political appointees of Donald Trump’s administration.

The production company’s first release will be Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert’s Sundance Film Festival documentary “American Factory,” about a Chinese-owned factory in post-industrial Ohio. Netflix and Higher Ground also acquired Jim LeBrecht and Nicole Newnham’s “Crip Camp,” a documentary about a summer camp for disabled teenager founded in upstate New York in the early 1970s.

The Obamas are also developing an upstairs-downstairs drama set in post-WWII New York titled “Bloom,” and an adaptation of The New York Times “Overlooked” obituary column, about deaths unreported by the paper. A half-hour show for preschoolers titled “Listen to Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents” will instruct kids about food.

“We love this slate because it spans so many different interests and experiences, yet it’s all woven together with stories that are relevant to our daily lives,” Michelle Obama said. “We think there’s something here for everyone — moms and dads, curious kids, and anyone simply looking for an engaging, uplifting watch at the end of a busy day.”

The projects are to be released over the next several years.

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Summer Movie Preview: Sequels galore, but original gems too
Next story
WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Jason Kenney officially sworn in as Alberta’s 18th premier

United Conservative leader becomes the 18th person to head the province’s government

Junior Achievement looking to expand programming in Sylvan Lake

Gregg Broks wants to incorporate Junior Achievemen’ts high school level Company Program in town

Peewee Sylvan Lake Buccaneers victorious in home opener

The peewee Buccaneers defeated the Lacoka Locos 5-2 on April 26 at the NexSource Centre

Central Alberta placed under snowfall warning

10 to 20 cm of snow is expected to fall over the last weekend of April, says Environment Canada

Mother Teresa students visited by Travelling Brain School

The interactive program teaches kids about brain functions and how to prevent brain injuries

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Former Alberta hockey player charged in alleged B.C. baby snatching

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

For whom the bell no longer tolls at Bell’s Corner

Leduc RCMP investigate theft of 700 pound bell

Canada’s Viola Desmond $10 bill named best banknote in the world

Bill marks growing recognition of first black person to appear on regularly circulating Canadian banknote

Badly damaged modular home west of Hwy #2 could be arson: Leduc RCMP

Leduc RCMP investigate arson at modular home off Highway 2

Blackfalds RCMP execute search warrant finding drugs, firearms and cash

Investigation assisted by Sylvan Lake GIS, Innisfail GIS, Lacombe Police Service and Red Deer ALERT

Story of Thailand cave boys’ rescue coming to Netflix

Netflix says it will join with production company for Crazy Rich Asians to make a film about dramatic rescue

China sentences 6 foreigners for drugs; Canadian gets death

The Canadian sentenced to death was identified as ‘Fan Wei’

B.C. man pleads not guilty to all charges in college admissions scandal

David Sidoo is alleged to have paid $200,000 in total for someone to take the SAT on behalf of both his sons

Most Read