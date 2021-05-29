People attend the massive experimental concert “Ambition Live Again,” organized by Assistance Publique-Hopitaux de Paris and music industry union Prodiss to assess health risks. (Instagram/Merwanrim)

People attend the massive experimental concert “Ambition Live Again,” organized by Assistance Publique-Hopitaux de Paris and music industry union Prodiss to assess health risks. (Instagram/Merwanrim)

Paris hosts test concert letting 5,000 people dance together in arena

It was a public health experiment to prepare France to host big events again

Thousands of people masked and tested for the coronavirus, packed inside a Paris arena for a concert Saturday as part of a public health experiment to prepare France to host big events again.

The show at AccorHotels Arena in eastern Paris features 1980s French rock band Indochine and DJ Etienne de Crecy. But the attention was mostly on the concert-goers.

The Paris public hospital authority helped organize the event to determine whether it’s safe to allow 5,000 masked people to dance together in the open pit of an indoor concert arena without social distancing.

The attendees are seeing the show for free but were required to take three virus tests, two before and one after the concert. To further reduce risk, organizers only allowed people 18-45 years old without underlying health conditions to participate, according to the hospital authority.

France has not allowed such music concerts since early 2020. Cultural venues were shut for most of the past 14 months as authorities tried to contain persistent surges of virus infections that filled hospitals and were linked to more than 109,000 deaths.

France’s COVID-19 hospitalization rates and confirmed cases have steadily shrank in recent weeks as vaccinations increase.

Similar test concerts have been held in other European countries recently, including Spain, the Netherlands and Britain.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusDance

Previous story
Disney’s ‘Cruella’ with Emma Stone comes to Disney Plus this weekend

Just Posted

A professor of public health says the Alberta government’s decision to close down a safe injection site in Calgary is short-sighted and sad. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Public health professor calls Alberta’s move to close safe injection site tragic

Elaine Hyshka says Alberta’s move to close the Safeworks site in Calgary is similar to closing an emergency room at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic

Alberta continues to make progress in the fight against COVID-19, with less 10,000 active cases of the virus. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Red Deer drops to 331 active cases of COVID-19

Central zone sits at 1,066 active cases

Photo Submitted
Sylvan Lake excited for opening of Win This Space competition’s winner’s store

Lydia Neergaard of Party Like A Chef won the grand prize of the Win This Space contest

A decommissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., on October 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Abandoned oil and gas wells will be cleaned up despite backlog: Alberta regulator

Problems with how Alberta ensured industry has cleaned up after itself

Premier Jason Kenney and chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw addressed questions about the province’s summer reopening plan on Thursday. (Photo by Government of Alberta)
Red Deer down to 368 active COVID-19 cases

Announcement of second dose COVID-19 vaccine plan may come next week

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau delivers apology to Italian Canadians for internment during WW2

31,000 Italian Canadians were labelled ‘enemy aliens,’ fingerprinted and scrutinized

Mayflies cover a wall at a Pigeon Lake Property. Photo/ Stephen and Dannah Cote.
Something out of a nightmare: Mayflies take over villages surrounding Pigeon Lake

Residents say that they are seeing more bugs this year than years past.

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Remains of 215 children found at former residential school in British Columbia

Some of the children were as young as three

A grizzly bear and its two cubs are seen in the Khutzeymateen Inlet near Prince Rupert, B.C., Friday, June, 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
Different grizzly bears behind 2 attacks in Alberta foothills: wildlife officer

Bear specialist Paul Frame says DNA analysis led to that conclusion

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on web cam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Liberal MP ‘stepping aside’ after urinating while on camera during virtual House session

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on webcam

Clouds pass by the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, Friday, June 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear challenge of 2015 Alberta election call

The appeal court saw no error in the original decision

file photo
Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit lay charges in homicide on Ermineskin Cree Nation

An additional arrest has been made in relation to the homicide of Albert Dean Wildcat.

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

Jamal Awl poses for a photo in Edmonton on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Awl says it was difficult to return to a central Edmonton park after he watched three of his friends die there together from an apparent opioid overdose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fakiha Baig
‘Have a heart:’ Advocate says Alberta has to follow science to treat opioid crisis

Provincial government data shows opioid-related deaths almost doubled to 1,144 in 2020, up from 521 in 2019

Most Read