PHOTOS: Aaron Goodvin in concert at the Ponoka Stampede

Aaron Goodvin took to the stage at the Ponoka Stampede on June 30.

Aaron Goodvin

Well-known country singer Aaron Goodvin performed June 30 and concert goers were sure to know the words to some of his country tunes, like the popular number one hit You Are.

Goodvin has become one of the most talked about names on the Canadian country music scene, with popular songs including the emotional ballad Bars & Churches and top-10 singles, including Lonely Drum, which landed as a platinum monster hit. And it doesn’t stop there. The Alberta-bred singer also has a collection of four CCMA award nominations under his belt, which includes a win for the title of 2018 CCMA Songwriter of the Year.

With a busy summer of Canadian tour dates, Goodvin has sure kept the ball rolling on more successful country tunes, including his current EP Lucky Stars.

On his website, Goodvin said Lucky Stars contains, “the best stuff I have come up with since … ever. I write a lot of songs. A lot of songs. And these are my best seven.”

