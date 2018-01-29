Photos: Alberta Opera entertains Sylvan Lake students

The musical company performed “Jack and the Beanstalk” Monday morning

Students at Ecole Steffie Woima School were told the story of “Jack and the Beanstalk” Jan. 29, but in a new way.

Actors with the Alberta Opera Company came to the school Monday morning to give a different rendition of the classic story.

The company is touring the play across the province at schools.

The story follows the tale of Jack, a imaginative and bored young man, who embarks on an epic journey up a giant beanstalk, which takes him away from the boring life of a bean farmer.

The show stars Ethan Snowden as Jack, Rachel ironmonger at the Singing Harp and Marc Rico Ludwig as the Giant.

Alberta Opera Company has performed shows such as Cinderella, Aladdin and Sleeping Beauty in the past.



megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

