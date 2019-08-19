PHOTOS: Jazz at the Lake swings into its 17th year

Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

The music festival Jazz at the Lake returned this past weekend, bringing with it 15 different acts to entertain the crowds.

The event spanned three days with events held at various locations throughout Sylvan Lake.

A concert, swing dance and picnics were all part of the weekend-long festival.

The festival was headlined by once again by award-winning jazz musician Laila Biali, who performed Friday night. Biali returned to Sylvan Lake by popular demand, according to festival organizers.

Sunday afternoon brought a new event to the 17th annual festival, Blues and Latin Jazz Party in the Park. The ticketed event featured two “powerhouse trios.”

The Jack Semple Trio and the Gabriel Palatchi trio played during a beautiful, sunny afternoon in Centennial Park.

A number of the audience members even dressed in their best tie dyed outfits in honour of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.

“The 50th anniversary of Woodstock is this very weekend, so we felt like we had to do something,” said festival co-founder Eric Allison.

The festival ended with the ever popular Pubs and Clubs event, where eight different jazz bands plays at different locations around town throughout the afternoon on Sunday and into the evening.