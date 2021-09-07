PHOTOS: Lions Club’s Family Picnic and Fall Fest was held throughout the day on Sept. 4

Proceeds went to support Red Deer’s Aspire Special Needs

Lions Club’s Family Picnic and Fall Fest event, which was held throughout the day on Sept. 4, offered a range of fun and unique activities. Proceeds from the event were donated to support Red Deer’s Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre that helps children with special needs to reach their full potential.

Mitchell Leary (left) and Blake Shepard (right) brushing up their skills with ladder toss.

Harlow (left) and Emery Zimmer joyfully making soap bubbles.

From left, Isabelle, Dustin and Raiden Dorval enjoying a snack at the Lion Club’s Family Picnic and Fall Fest event.