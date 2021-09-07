Teams competing for first place of the Bed Races.

PHOTOS: Lions Club’s Family Picnic and Fall Fest was held throughout the day on Sept. 4

Proceeds went to support Red Deer’s Aspire Special Needs

Lions Club’s Family Picnic and Fall Fest event, which was held throughout the day on Sept. 4, offered a range of fun and unique activities. Proceeds from the event were donated to support Red Deer’s Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre that helps children with special needs to reach their full potential.

 

Mitchell Leary (left) and Blake Shepard (right) brushing up their skills with ladder toss.

Harlow (left) and Emery Zimmer joyfully making soap bubbles.

From left, Alyza Brotnov, Elenya Sypkes and Blaire Sypkes enjoying making colourful doodles.

From left, Isabelle, Dustin and Raiden Dorval enjoying a snack at the Lion Club’s Family Picnic and Fall Fest event.

Natalie Puttick hopping towards the finish line of the Sac Race.

Family Picnic and Fall Fest’s Bed Races winning team Dirty Mike And The Boys, front left Dylan Bouchard, front right Dylan Marfleet, back left Michael Williams (Dirty Mike), back right Nathan Lawrence, and the bed rider Brett Mossey, racing to the finish line. Reeti Rohilla/Sylvan Lake News
