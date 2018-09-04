PHOTOS: Midway brings thrills to Sylvan Lake

The Midway ran over the Labour Day weekend in Sylvan Lake

The midway returned to Sylvan Lake over the September-long weekend, Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, bringing with it cheers and thrills.

The public parking lot at Centennial Street and 50 Avenue was full of activity over the weekend as rides for all ages, games and food too over.

Children of all ages enjoyed the rides and filled up of the fair-favourite, mini donuts.

Many families took advantage of the fair and spent the day together taking in the rides and playing the different games that lined the parking lot.

The Super Slide often had a line-up, as many young guests at the midway, along with their parents, took the opportunity to whip down the extra long slide.

Spider-Man stopped at the face painting booth before climbing to the summit of the Super Slide and speeding down on a blanket.

A small rollercoaster brought out the smiles of the fair goers who were a little too small to go on some of the more thrilling rides.

For some rides are not the most exciting part of the midway, for them there was the chance to win prizes at a few midway games, such as throwing darts at balloons.

The teenagers who came out to the fair loved the exciting rides like the Zipper, which brought out the smiles even beofre the ride got going.

A popular ride at the midway was the swings, which gave a leisurely swing around and gave a lovely view of the entire fair.

The midway was a family affair, as many took the time to go on rides and play games together over the course of the long weekend.

The Zipper spun around as each seat swayed and spun individually.

The kids love to get their face painted as superheroes and sparkly butterflies, the midway made sure each child had the chance to experience life as the character of their choice for the day through the face painting booth.