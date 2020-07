More insight into the Black Lives Matter movement of central Alberta

Hello and welcome to another episode of The Expert.

This episode is a continuation of the conversation from our previous episode, where we welcomed Dieulita Datus and Sadia Khan of Ubuntu: Mobilizing Central Alberta to discuss the Black Lives Matter movement in Central Alberta.

Today, we will welcome Teresa Cardinal to our discussion to provide some insight on how Indigenous peoples fit into the Black Lives Matter movement.

We hope you enjoy the show.

-Vaughan