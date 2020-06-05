PODCAST: Black Lives Matter in central Alberta

Community organizers come on the show to discuss central Albertan anti-racist movement

Welcome to the Expert.

This week, the show welcomes Sadia Khan and Dieulita Datus of Ubuntu – Mobilizing Central Alberta, which promotes anti-racism in the community.

The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis has sparked protests throughout North America, with protests happing in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer.

Khan and Datus discuss the importance of these protests and their personal experiences of overt and systemic racism in Central Alberta.

