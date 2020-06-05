Todd Colin Vaughan/Host of The Expert

PODCAST: Black Lives Matter in central Alberta

Community organizers come on the show to discuss central Albertan anti-racist movement

Welcome to the Expert.

This week, the show welcomes Sadia Khan and Dieulita Datus of Ubuntu – Mobilizing Central Alberta, which promotes anti-racism in the community.

The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis has sparked protests throughout North America, with protests happing in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer.

Khan and Datus discuss the importance of these protests and their personal experiences of overt and systemic racism in Central Alberta.

The Expert is a production of Black Press Media Prairie Division and is produced and hosted by Lacombe Express Editor Todd Vaughan.

Our podcast is produced with the Help of Anchor.fm and is distributed on most major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

Please like, subscribe, write reviews and share this podcast if you like what you are here.

If you have an idea for a podcast, please email todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com.

Thank you for listening.

-Todd Vaughan, host of The Expert

