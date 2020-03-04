PODCAST: Super Tuesday with Burman University Politicial Scientist Marc Froese

The Expert welcomes frequent collaborator to discuss US Democratic Primary

Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, left, and Joe Biden talk on Feb. 25, during the South Carolina Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina. (Josh Morgan / The Greenville News)

This week, one of our favourite guests — Political Scientist Marc Froese of Burman University — returns to discuss Super Tuesday.

Our podcast goes deep into the woods, exploring who will be the democratic nominee who will take on Trump in the 2020 United States Election.

-Vaughan