Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, left, and Joe Biden talk on Feb. 25, during the South Carolina Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina. (Josh Morgan / The Greenville News)
PODCAST: Super Tuesday with Burman University Politicial Scientist Marc Froese
The Expert welcomes frequent collaborator to discuss US Democratic Primary
This week, one of our favourite guests — Political Scientist Marc Froese of Burman University — returns to discuss Super Tuesday.
Our podcast goes deep into the woods, exploring who will be the democratic nominee who will take on Trump in the 2020 United States Election.
The Expert is produced in coordination with Black Press Media Prairie Division and is available on most podcast distribution platforms.
-Vaughan
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here