Ponoka singer following her dream

Ponoka’s Bria Wilson is moving up in the world of entertainment, self-publishing a new album

Singer Bria Wilson continues to follow her dream to become a professional singer. Starting out in modelling, Wilson has grown to be a singer and recently performed in Ponoka to a supportive crowd. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

Ponoka’s Bria Wilson is moving up in the world of entertainment.

The model-turned singer performed in front of a supportive crowd at the Ponoka Legion recently. It was a big night, with the release of her self-published album and letting attendees know what’s happening in her world.

It gave her a chance to sing, sell albums and photography for fans and continue to improve on her performance skills. “I was nervous at first,” said Wilson.

She first started out in the modelling industry in 2015 after being recognized by a scout and from there things have continued to grow.

Read More: Wilson’s first steps in the modelling world.

“It was more the modelling/acting thing because I took a little bit of a break because my dad passed away,” said Wilson.

After getting back into her modelling career, singing started to become more of a priority. “For the last year and a half I’ve been travelling back and forth to Nashville,” said Wilson, adding that California has also been on that list.

“Mainly it’s been back and forth to Nashville for song writing, recording, photo shoots, stuff like that,” explained Wilson.

Along with working on her professional development, Wilson has been working on her singing thanks to a special voice coach in Nashville.

“The stuff that I had to do was all work and no play at first,” said Wilson of her Nashville trips.

She’s enjoying expanding her skills but also working with artists in Alberta and her hope is to continue performances in the province.

“There’s no such thing as failing for me,” said Wilson of her passion to do better.

She takes vocal lessons every week regardless of whether she’s in Nashville or in Ponoka. Training from a distance means lessons online but Wilson says it’s a valuable tool for her.

She says her voice is stronger and more clear pointing out that she knows how to control her voice to get the note or sound she needs.

“Now I know how much stronger my voice is,” said Wilson.

The 26-year-old said her goal is to continue her strong work ethic to become a professional singer and she looks forward to what the next few years will bring.

“It’s one of the reasons why I’ve been single for the last three years,” she joked.

“I’ve actually been putting my all into it.”

For more information check out Bria Wilson’s website at www.briawilsonmusic.com or email briawilsonmusic@icloud.com.

Her music can also be purchased from iTunes or streamed on Apple Music and Spotify.