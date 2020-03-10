2020 Juno Awards nominees were announced on Jan. 28, 2020. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Pop singer Lights, Ewan Currie of Sheepdogs among Juno Awards presenters

Dallas Smith, Felix Cartal and Nuela Charles nominated for big awards

Electronic pop singer Lights, the Sheepdogs frontman Ewan Currie and Inuk performer Riit will be among the presenters on Sunday at the Juno Awards.

Organizers of the country’s biggest celebration of Canadian music say they’ve lined up an array of homegrown personalities to hand out the trophies on the televised show, which will be hosted by Alessia Cara in Saskatoon.

Among the presenters are many of this year’s nominees, including country album of the year contender Dallas Smith, five-time Junos contender Felix Cartal, who’s up for dance recording this year, and Nuela Charles, nominated for adult contemporary album.

First-time R&B/soul recording nominee Amaal and Regina-based band the Dead South, vying for traditional roots album, are also among the presenters.

“Mr. D” actress Emma Hunter and ”Murdoch Mysteries” actor Jonny Harris round out the final batch of names announced, while Anne Murray already committed to ushering Jann Arden into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The Junos show is going forward despite concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus in Canada. There have been no cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan and Junos planners say they’re closely monitoring advice from the country’s public health agency and other federal, provincial and municipal experts ahead of the event.

A week of Juno-related events are already underway, with the annual Juno Cup celebrity hockey game set for Friday at Merlis Belsher Place, and the Junos gala dinner, where the majority of the awards are handed out, set for Saturday.

Cara leads this year’s event with six nominations with rapper Tory Lanez following with five nods. Lanez is also set to perform on the broadcast, with R&B artist Daniel Caesar, pop singer Lennon Stella and rock band the Glorious Sons among the others slated to take the stage.

The 2020 JUNO Awards will be broadcast live from the SaskTel Centre and stream globally on the CBC website.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren makes SNL cameo after dropping out of Democratic race

Just Posted

Plan for future waterfront improvements approved by Sylvan Lake Council

Town Council approved the Lakefront Usage Strategy as presented at Monday night’s meeting

Young Sylvan Lakers get the royal treatment at a tea party

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library hosted a Royal Tea Party, Mach 7

Former Sylvan Lake author returns to library for release of her new book

Charlotte Tweed will be discussing her new book at the library March 21

Alberta RCMP reminds you to wear your seatbelt at all times

‘In 2019, Alberta RCMP issued over 9,000 tickets to vehicle drivers and passengers for not wearing a seatbelt’

Sylvan Lake Wranglers clinch Game 7, heading to division final

The Wrangler beat the Red Deer Viper in Game 7 of the semi-final series

VIDEO: Liberal bill outlaws conversion therapy for kids, non-consenting adults

Bill C-8 proposes five new Criminal Code offences

Officials weigh COVID-19 infection control against risk of isolation at nursing homes

Vancouver-area senior the first to die of COVID-19 in Canada

UPDATE: Second child dies in Red Deer County house fire

Blackfalds RCMP continue to investigate this incident

Cruise lines bring in ‘stringent’ measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission amid outbreaks

At least two cruise ships have seen COVID-19 outbreaks

Alberta premier says all options on table to fight oil price collapse

Jason Kenney says government will do whatever it takes to rescue province from oil price collapse

Alberta pilot program for tough-to-treat opioid users to end in a year

United Conservative government extended funding until March 31, 2021

Hamlet in southern Alberta evacuated after train derails

Alberta Emergency Alert warned people to avoid the area and evacuate immediately

Oil prices plunge: Alberta Opposition leader urges premier to resubmit budget

Rachel Notley says Premier Jason Kenney needs to withdraw his budget and submit a new one

Alberta hit with three new cases of novel coronavirus

The total number of cases in the province is now seven

Most Read