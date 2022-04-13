Punk band shows its Ponoka connection on prestigious billboard

NOBRO will play live in Calgary and Edmonton next month

Kathryn McCaughey from Ponoka is wearing a vintage Ponoka high school sweater in this image recently displayed on the CF Toronto Eaton Centre billboard. (Photo submitted)

A piece of Ponoka history was on display on the national stage recently, though you would’ve had to have a good eye to spot it.

Bassist and vocalist Kathryn McCaughey, who grew up in Ponoka, has been leading an all-female punk rock band based in Montreal called “NOBRO” since they formed in 2014.

Since then, the group has made their mark on the industry, releasing several singles and their latest album “Live Your Truth Shred Some Gnar.”

Last month Spotify rented the digital billboard on top of the CF Eaton Centre in Toronto for three days to promote the band’s upcoming western Canada tour.

In the photo used for the advertisement, McCaughey is sporting her father Barry McCaughey’s Ponoka High School sweater, which he believes dates back to about 1963.

On April 7, the band is playing at the Scotia Bank Arena in Toronto. The show will be live streamed on YouTube, starting at 6:30 p.m. They take the stage at 7 p.m.

“Technology is amazing,” said Kathryn in an email. “You don’t have to leave the comfort of your living room to enjoy some arena rock.”

NOBRO will be doing a western Canada tour through Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. The band will be playing in Calgary on May 2 at the Grey Eagle Hotel and Resort and in Edmonton on May 3 at the Edmonton Convention Centre.

