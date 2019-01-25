Rapper Nelly seeks dismissal of lawsuit alleging sex assault

The lawsuit is before a St. Louis court, the rapper’s hometown

The rapper Nelly is asking a U.S. court to dismiss a British woman’s lawsuit that alleges he sexually assaulted her after a concert in England.

The federal lawsuit was filed in November in St. Louis, the rapper’s hometown. The woman accuses Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr., of assaulting her in a dressing room at the concert venue in Essex in December 2017. Nelly hasn’t been criminally charged and has denied the allegations.

The woman is identified only as Jane Doe in the lawsuit.

READ MORE: Sony drops R. Kelly after furor over allegations

Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, filed a response to the lawsuit Thursday, arguing that the woman shouldn’t be allowed to remain anonymous and “avoid public scrutiny.”

The woman alleges that she paid to have her photo taken with the 44-year-old rapper after the concert before he took her to a separate room and sexually assaulted her.

The woman’s attorney, Karen Koehler, said the woman reported the incident to police more than a year ago and she believes the investigation is ongoing. Essex police didn’t immediately respond to an after-hours phone message from The Associated Press seeking information Friday.

Rosenblum argued that a “cloak of anonymity” for the accuser invites people with personal vendettas “to use the federal court system as a tool to inflict calculated harm against others’ reputations” while protecting themselves from scrutiny “that false accusations properly risk and invite.”

READ MORE: Celine Dion pulling 1998 R. Kelly collaboration from streaming services

The lawsuit is the second such case filed against the rapper. In September, Nelly settled a lawsuit filed by a woman who alleged he raped her on his tour bus in suburban Seattle.

Police in Washington arrested Nelly in October 2017, but prosecutors didn’t file charges, citing a lack of co-operation by the accuser. Rosenblum said those accusations were fabricated.

Jim Salter, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Standing ovation for Michael Jackson accusers at Sundance

Just Posted

Mother Teresa and Fox Run School host session to teach about vaping and cannabis

Gail Foreman from Alberta Health Services taught an information session on Jan. 23

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Devin Dreeshen opens new constituency office

Dreeshen’s new office on 50 Avenue is one of two offices, the other is located in Innisfail

Ard-E is ready for duty

Talking, singing, dancing RCMP robot will help support children experiencing traumatic events

Eckville man charged with making child pornography

ICE Unit arrested the man on Jan. 10, he was again arrested by Sylvan Lake RCMP on Jan. 18

Red Deer RCMP arrest eight in stolen vehicle operation

During the project, six stolen vehicles were located and recovered

Fashion Fridays: 5 tips to look and feel better

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Memos: Facebook allowed ‘friendly fraud’ to profit from kids

The lawsuit, filed California, centred on allegations that Facebook knowingly milked teenagers

Standing ovation for Michael Jackson accusers at Sundance

Wade Robson and James Safechuck speak out in film ‘Leaving Neverland’

Canadians rescue five injured peacekeepers in Mali

This is the second medical-evacuation mission in less than a week

Red Deer RCMP investigate stabbing

RCMP are actively investigating this incident and do not believe it was random

United Way brings in $2 million to date

Annual campaign ‘celebrates the love’ shown in Central Alberta

PHOTOS: Ponoka County man lucky to survive crash into river

The driver of the rock truck was trapped and the vehicle partially submerged in the water

Trump announces deal to end record-long shutdown

Some 800,000 federal workers have had to work without pay or have been kept from doing their jobs

Calgary Court of Appeal reserves decision on Paradise Shores development

Paradise Shores development north of Stettler along Buffalo Lake controversial from start

Most Read