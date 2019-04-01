Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead in L.A.

He was shot dead Sunday outside a store Hussle owns

Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle has died at age 33.

Police in Los Angeles say he was shot dead Sunday outside a store Hussle owns. Two other men were shot and wounded and were last listed in stable condition.

The Los Angeles Crisis Response team said Sunday that “we lost a great musician” and support has been offered to Hussle’s family.

READ MORE: Grammy award winning rockers coming to the South Okanagan

As night fell in Los Angeles, a large crowd of fans and residents gathered behind police lines. Police say detectives were canvassing the area for witnesses and looking to see if any surveillance video captured the incident.

Rihanna tweeted, “This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this!”

Atlantic Records, Hussle’s label, issued a statement via Twitter saying, “Words cannot express our sadness. Nipsey was not only one of the greatest artists we worked with but an amazing father & leader in his community.”

READ MORE: Upsides, downsides for Smollett, city in looming fines fight

Actress and writer Issa Rae tweeted, “”Watching Nipsey inspired me to invest and own in our communities. He was a solid man who loved his woman, his family and his community.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

Just Posted

Fox Run student vs teacher game raises money for Sylvan Lake Food Bank

The annual hockey game raised just shy of $150 for the local food bank

Sylvan Lake musicians honoured at festival award show

The Sylvan Celebration of Music Festival was held March 22-24, with the award show on March 30

NDP promises balanced budget later than UCP, but says UCP math is wrong

Notley’s election platform includes a balanced budget by 2023-24, expansion of $25-per-day child care

Conservatives say Rachel Notley must come clean on spending promises

United Conservatives say explain which taxes she would increase to keep her promise to balance the budget by 2023

Adopt-a-Spot litter control coming to Sylvan Lake

Town Council approved the Adopt-A-Spot program, which is similar to Adopt-a-Highway programs

Video: Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

Game of Thrones takes over Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas

Fountain show will run nightly until April 13, the day before the eighth season’s premiere.

Kenney sets date to launch carbon tax court fight if he wins election

The Alberta election takes place on April 16

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars

The derailment occurred Saturday when 24 of the 165 cars went off the tracks

Sleeveless dresses are OK, B.C. legislature speaker says in dress code update

Darryl Plecas says a full dress code review is underway

NDP unveils universal pharmacare plan, aims program delivery by the end of 2020

Party says plan would save families who don’t currently have private drug coverage an average $550 per year

Conservative promises to filibuster budget to force more SNC-Lavalin testimony

House has heard testimony from Wilson-Raybould, Michael Wernick and Trudeau’s former principal secretary Gerald Butts

‘It still knocks you down:’ First responders reflect on Humboldt Broncos crash

First anniversary of the crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others is on April 6

Most Read