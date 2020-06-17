Recording residency available at Benalto studio

Hurry Hard Records has opened applications for a new musician residency program out of Benalto

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a difficult time for everyone, including musicians who have seen their main or only source of income evaporate.

Because of the pandemic many artists have seen their live performances cancelled without a hope of rebooking them anytime soon.

Along with cancelled gigs, a young performer’s main source of income, many grants and government programs have been cancelled. This means a recording artist is less likely to have the money needed to book time in a recording studio.

Nich Davies, president of Hurry Hard Records, says now is a difficult time for young and emerging artists, which is why he is starting a residency program at Hurry Hard Record’s studio in Benalto.

“We are looking to support artists with whatever they are working on,” Davies said in a recent phone interview.

The program will provide an 80 per cent subsidy towards a music production residency, according to the company’s website.

The residency will take place between August and December of this year, over one to three weeks.

The program also includes and in-house audio engineer, 24 hour studio access and lodging during the residency.

“We really just want to be able to have everything they may need ready and accessible to them during the residency so that they can create their vision,” said Nich.

The program is open to artist in Alberta of any genre, with a focus on new and emerging musicians.

Applications to the program opened on June 11, and currently there is no closing date.

“We just want to reach as many artists as we can. We are hoping to accept 10 artists to the program, if we get overwhelmed we may close submissions,” Davies said.

Applications to the program can be submitted through Hurry Hard Recording’s website at: www.hurryhardrecords.com/abartsmatter.

Artists will be required to submit a two page proposal and a music demo to be considered for the program.