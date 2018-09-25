Red Deer indie band Young Howler releases new EP

Here’s a snippet from Young Howler’s performance on the night of Fri., Sept. 21:

Incline Industries was a packed house despite the weather conditions and snowfall warning. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs, Sylvan Lake News.

The show was in celebration of Young Howler’s new EP, Somewhere I Belong, which came out Sept. 7, 2018. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs, Sylvan Lake News.

Young Howler is made up of four Red Deer Music Program graduates who play alternative rock music that has hints of funk, R&B and jazz. Photos by Kaylyn Whibbs

Doors opened at 7 p.m., but Young Howler didn’t hit the stage until after 10 p.m. The show was opened at 8 p.m. with a performance by Dominque Adams, followed by a performance by Wyatt C. Louis. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs, Sylvan Lake News.

Young Howler may have just had their debut release, but their merchandise is already in demand. At the release party the stickers were almost sold out before Young Howler even hit the stage. Things like T-shirts were also available. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs, Sylvan Lake News.

Fun for music lovers of all ages everyone was on their feet and grooving the entire time Young Howler was on the stage. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs, Sylvan Lake News

Young Howler’s next performance will be in Red Deer, Alta. on Sat., Oct, 13 at 9 p.m. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs, Sylvan Lake News