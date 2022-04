Westland Dance Company students prepare during their dress rehearsal on April 21, for their “Let’s Celebrate 2022” recital which was held on April 24 in Rimbey. (Submitted) (Submitted) (Submitted) (Submitted) Westland Dance Company students at their dress rehearsal on April 21, for their “Let’s Celebrate 2022” recital which was held on April 24 in Rimbey. (Submitted)

The Raindrops dance group from Westland Dance Company in Rimbey brought home a few awards during the month of April. Breanna Jaffray, Arlen Mackie, Jacinda Chow, Lily Bamford, Hallie Hrynyk, Teagan Gould, Bryn Gessleman and Hailey May won silver at the Sparkle Dance Festival in Olds and two gold awards, the Studio Stand Out Award and Top Choreography Award at the Danceworks Shine Dance Festival in Red Deer. (Photos submitted)