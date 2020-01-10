Neil Peart of Rush performs during the final show of the R40 Tour at The Forum on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

VIDEO: Neil Peart, Rush drummer, dies at 67

News coming from representative of Canadian progressive rock band’s frontman Geddy Lee

Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist for Canadian rock band Rush, died Tuesday at age 67, according to a representative for Geddy Lee.

A family statement says Peart died in Santa Monica, Calif., after battling brain cancer for more than three years.

Born in Hamilton, Ont., Peart joined Rush in 1974, after the band’s first album, replacing original drummer John Rutsey.

Rush has enjoyed considerable success in both the U.S. and Canada. Several of their albums — “2112,” “Moving Pictures,” “All the World’s a Stage” and “Exit … Stage Left” — have sold more than one million copies each in the U.S. alone.

In 1997, Peart — along with bandmates Lee and Alex Lifeson — became the first rock musicians to be inducted into the Order of Canada.

They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

Peart is survived by his wife, Carrie, and their daughter, Olivia Louise Peart.

RELATED: Rocker Ric Ocasek, frontman of The Cars, dead at 75

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The winners of London Drugs’ 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest are…

Just Posted

CARA approaching Sylvan Lake 2020 housing market with ‘guarded optimism’

Allan Melbourne, president of the Central Alberta Realtors Association, says it’s a buyer’s market

Canada Safety Council reminds drivers to avoid distractions while driving

Distractions, according the Canada Safety Council are dangerous, careless and preventable

Sylvan Lake looks to support sustainability, focusing on core infrastructure in 2020

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre says the Town will continue the work which began in 2019

2020 executive board installed at Sylvan Lake Legion

The new Legion and Ladies Auxiliary board set to continue growth in membership and events in 2020

Trauma supports in place at Sylvan Lake schools in wake of student’s death

Brooke-Lynn Longman died while a patient at the Edmonton Stollery hospital after cardiac arrest

VIDEO: Neil Peart, Rush drummer, dies at 67

News coming from representative of Canadian progressive rock band’s frontman Geddy Lee

Father guilty of manslaughter in death of toddler found outside Edmonton church

Anthony Joseph Raine, only 19 months old, was found outside Good Shepherd Anglican Church in 2017

Meghan returns to Canada as royal courtiers chart path for independence

Monarch and other members of the family were said to be ‘hurt’ by the announcement

Bank of Canada to seek nominations for who should be on the new $5 bill

Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Canada’s first francophone prime minister, is currently featured on the $5 note

How a missile might have shot a plane down in Iran, and what a probe will look for

At least 63 Canadians and 75 more people heading across to Canada were aboard the plane.

Crews respond to explosion at Parcels Trucking UPDATED

Explosion happened in the late morning in the east industrial park UPDATED

GoFundMe set up for Lacombe family grieving loss of 22-year-old son

$4,650 has been raised so far to support Adam and Wendy Buyar

Newlyweds, professors, students among Edmonton victims of plane crash in Iran

Couple had gone home over the holidays to get married. Some wedding guests were also on the flight

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

Most Read