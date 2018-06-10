Singer Alecia Aichelle set to reel in new single

COUNTRY GAL - Alecia Aichelle is looking forward to releasing her new single Hooked On Us June 18th. photo submitted

Local country singer Alecia Aichelle has quite the exciting summer ahead of her.

First up on her busy list is her new single Hooked On Us, a light-hearted track just in time for summer.

“It’s a fishy love song,” she said with a laugh in a recent interview with the Express

“Hooked On Us is a very relatable song as we all go through that journey of searching for our right match, sometimes catching a few duds along the way and tossing them back, or continually reeling in empty until one day that perfect-for-you catch comes along.”

The song was co-written with Joe Forte, a good friend of hers when she was down in Nashville.

“I had started writing a love song about fishing that had to do with comparing catching a fish to catching your perfect match.”

The single is slated to be released June 18th.

With lots planned for her summer across Central Alberta, Aichelle said she’s really looking forward to July when she will be performing on the main stage at Westerner Days.

“I’m definitely extremely grateful for the opportunity to be a main stage opener this year. That’s huge. It’s definitely something that I’ve been working towards. I’ve been working really hard at my music for a while now, so it feels really good to be given this opportunity,” she said.

When it comes to Aichelle’s inspiration in her songwriting, it comes from many different things.

“It can be something I’m going through in life, it can be something I’ve been through, it can be something that I see somebody else going through in life, it can be a story. Country music is really about stories, it’s a lot of story songs.”

She added that she likes to get outside when she’s writing and be with her animals, which helps her in her writing process.