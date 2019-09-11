Each month the Sylvan Lake Art Society meets in the art room at Ecole HJ Cody High School for a workshop hosted by a local artist. Workshops are free for members of the society, though sometimes a small fee is associated to help pay for materials. Photo Submitted

Society supports the arts community in Sylvan Lake

The Art Society meets each month for a workshop with local artists

The Sylvan Lake Art Society has started another year of artistic exploration, and encourages everyone to come out for a bit of fun.

Anna Smith, president of the society, says the group is a social one that explores different means and avenues of art.

While there is a membership to join, $25 for the year, Smith says it is well worth it to join.

“We pay to bring in artists for workshops and that is free for our members. Non-members are welcome to join our workshops as well, but they would have to pay the artist fee which can be from $40-$100,” said Smith, adding members sometimes are required to pay a small amount for materials.

The Sylvan Lake Art Society hold a workshop every month during the school year, usually the second Monday of the month, in the art room at the high school.

This year the artists holding workshops are all from the Sylvan Lake or Red Deer area, with some of the artists being members of the society themselves.

Heather Packer, a member of the society, planned the events this year and included a variety of different mediums to explore.

The first workshop of the year was held on Sept. 9, and led by Packer herself.

“This year we are trying our hand at more mixed media projects, to try a few new things,” said Smith.

Each month the group also hold what they call an Artist Challenge. Members are encouraged to explore the given artist’s style and create their own piece in the same style. Those who complete the challenge will be entered into a draw for a prize at the end of the year.

For some members, meeting once a month for a workshop isn’t enough. So, the Art Society rents a room in the Presbyterian Church for the members to gather once a week and paint whatever they like.

“We have a lot of painters, so we get together once a week and paint together in a social setting,” Smith said adding an artist from Red Deer will be present this year to lead the sessions and help.

The non-profit group relies on grant funding to bring in artists and run workshops.

Smith says anyone can join the group at anytime.

“Even if all you can do is draw a stick figure, you should come and check us out… We just want to support the arts.”

