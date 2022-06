The West Coast Amusements Midway is the largest travelling midway in Canada

There’s nothing halfway about the Ponoka Stampede midway.

The West Coast Amusements Midway is the largest travelling midway in Canada, boasting 25 rides with a range of thrill levels, from slow and steady to adrenaline inducing heights and speeds.

The midway will be up and running June 28 to July 3, starting at 12:30 p.m.

A variety of your favourite midway fare is available, from mini donuts, to French fries and corn dogs.

Some rides and attractions may not operate in rain and high winds.

