In this photo provided by Columbia Pictures via the Library of Congress, a scene from the movie Ghostbusters, featuring, from left, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson. The president of a film and stage technicians’ union confirms the next Ghostbusters movie will be filmed in Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Columbia Pictures/Library of Congress

Something strange in the neighbourhood? ‘Ghostbusters’ to be filmed in Calgary

The original movie was released in 1984

Calgarians may soon be noticing something strange in their neighbourhoods.

The head of a union representing film and stage technicians says the next “Ghostbusters” movie is to be filmed in the city.

READ MORE: Vernon rolls out four days of films

“I can confirm that Sony has let us know they are bringing the project here,” IATSE Local 212 president Damian Petti said in an email Thursday.

Petti could not provide details on dates, budgets or how many jobs may result.

“Alberta’s screen industry is one of the best opportunities for job growth in the new economy,” he said.

“We are open for business and we welcome new projects, such as this one with open arms. With a looming provincial election, industry stakeholders are working to raise the awareness of this massive opportunity to grow our economy with all Albertans and politicians.”

Four-time Oscar nominee Jason Reitman, who was born in Montreal, is to direct the new instalment in the “Ghostbusters” series set to come out in the summer of 2020.

His father, Ivan Reitman, directed and produced the original “Ghostbusters” flick, which came out in 1984, as well as its sequel in 1989. The studio says that the new ”Ghostbusters” will go back to its roots and will present the next chapter in the original story.

The first two “Ghostbusters” movies starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson as parapsychologists in New York who investigate ghosts for a living.

Candace Schneider, a lover of all things “Ghostbusters,” has already reached out to an agent about being an extra in the new film.

She founded The Calgary Ghostbusters group about a year ago. Its 15 members don tan jumpsuits and proton packs and raise money for charity by making appearances at birthday parties and other events.

“It’s just a way to be nerds, but actually do something good.”

As soon as word got out the movie would be filming in Calgary, people started tagging Schneider on Facebook.

“Oh my goodness — I was so excited,” said Schneider, 35.

“When I was a kid, I loved the ‘Ghostbusters’ cartoons. I had all the toys. Egon was my first crush.”

A 2016 reboot directed by Paul Feig featured four women — played by Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones — who start a ghost-busting business.

“Production Weekly,” a Hollywood-based film and TV industry publication, tweeted this week that “Ghostbusters” is planning to shoot for 15 weeks in Calgary beginning in late June.

Montreal-born Jason Reitman tweeted a movie teaser last month featuring the Ghostbusters’ signature white hearse-like Ecto-1 vehicle. He wrote: “Everybody can relax, I found the car.”

Aykroyd, a fellow Canadian, responded on Twitter: “If you need a tune-up, you know who to call.”

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Peter Tork, Monkees’ lovable bass-guitar player, dies at 77

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s Megan Cressey misses Freestyle Skiing Big Air podium

Alberta’s Jake Sandstorm captured silver in the men Freestyle Skiing Big Air contest

Sylvan Lake fiddler says performing at Canada Games an amazing experience

Brianna Lizotte performed with three drummers during a segment of the Opening Ceremonies

Sylvan Lake’s Megan Cressey earns silver in Female Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle

Games continue through to March 2nd

Child advocacy centre raising funds through Dream Home Lottery

The child advocacy centre in Red Deer uses its resources to help kids all over Central Alberta

Sylvan Lake Atom C Lakers end season on low note

The Lakers played their final home game of the season, Feb. 16.

Trudeau joins hundreds in Halifax square to remember 7 refugee children lost in fire

Seven refugee children died in the blaze

Why do zebras have stripes? Perhaps to dazzle away flies

Researchers from University of Bristol look into why zebras have stripes

Poll: More voters believe Canada doing worse under Trudeau government

22 per cent believed the country is doing better and 27 per cent said things are the same

Ponoka host to Bayer Crop Science seed innovations trade show

The company held a trade show with seed crop science industry partners at the ag event centre

Peter Tork, Monkees’ lovable bass-guitar player, dies at 77

Tork, Micky Dolenz, David Jones and Michael Nesmith formed the made-for-television rock band

Lacombe welcomes ‘Napalm Girl’ to discuss journey from hatred to forgiveness

Latest Herr Lecture to feature Kim Phuc Phan Thi at LMC

Millennial men least likely to have a family doctor: Statistics Canada

Report found more women have primary care physicians, compared with men

Alberta to play for gold in wheelchair basketball

Action-packed first week of Canada Winter Games nearly a wrap

Boxers claim two silver medals for Alberta in wild night

Cole Brander of Edmonton fought for the gold medal against Avery Martin-Duval of Quebec

Most Read